Triston McKenzie has arrived

Morning news and notes for Friday, July 15, 2022

By Matt Lyons
Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Guardians 4, Tigers 0

CTC Recap | MLB Recap | Box Score

Triston McKenzie was outstanding in his series-opening win against the Tigers, striking out a career-high 12 batters and lasting eight shutout innings.

Cleveland Guardians news

Triston McKenzie surging for Guardians with ‘invisible fastballs,’ visible maturity | Cleveland
Triston McKenzie is impressing everyone, including his catcher.

Back-to-back champ Pete Alonso to open 2022 MLB Home Run Derby with Ronald Acuna Jr. rematch | ESPN
José Ramírez will be facing Juan Soto in the first round of the 2022 Home Run Derby.

Around the league

