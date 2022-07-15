Triston McKenzie has arrived

Guardians 4, Tigers 0
CTC Recap | MLB Recap | Box Score
Triston McKenzie was outstanding in his series-opening win against the Tigers, striking out a career-high 12 batters and lasting eight shutout innings.
Cleveland Guardians news
Triston McKenzie surging for Guardians with ‘invisible fastballs,’ visible maturity | Cleveland
Triston McKenzie is impressing everyone, including his catcher.
Back-to-back champ Pete Alonso to open 2022 MLB Home Run Derby with Ronald Acuna Jr. rematch | ESPN
José Ramírez will be facing Juan Soto in the first round of the 2022 Home Run Derby.
Around the league
- Mariners just keep winning.
- Royals win despite 10 players unable to travel to Canada.
- Freddie Freeman’s lawyer is suing Doug Gottlieb for libel.
- Who did more damage? Luis Robert to this baseball, or Tony La Russa to the White Sox?
- Ozzie Guillen wants to fight Jon Heyman.
- Corey Seager is the final Home Run Derby participant.
