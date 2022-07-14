Reid Johnston whiffs a career-high 11 in Lynchburg win, Jose Tena has first four-hit game for Akron

Columbus Clippers 8, Indianapolis Indians 3

Box Score · Clippers improve to 48-38

Columbus dominated Indianapolis on Wednesday and all the usual suspects got involved.

Will Benson went 2-5 with his 15 home run of the season and a stolen base.

We can neither confirm nor deny the fact that this ball has yet to land. pic.twitter.com/mkF7Ot9HcW — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) July 14, 2022

Richard Palacios went 2-5 with a triple and a double, Will Brennan went 2-4 with a walk and a stolen base and Trenton Brooks went 2-4 with a home run, a double and five runs batted in.

Gabriel Arias went 1-3 with a walk and a stolen base, Tyler Freeman went 1-4 with a walk and a stolen base and Bo Naylor went 1-2 with a walk and a hit by pitch.

Starting pitcher Xzavion Curry allowed two runs on three hits in 4.0 innings while striking out five and walking one in his third start since being promoted to Columbus.

Akron RubberDucks 5, Bowie Baysox 6

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 44-37

Akron rallied with two runs to take a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth inning, but the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead. Carlos Vargas pitched a scoreless eighth inning, but he was left in for the ninth and proceeded to walk a player, give up a single, get the next to batters out, then surrender a walk-off two-run double.

Offensively, Jose Tena had the game of his life, going 4-5 with a home run and a double.

Heating up.



Continuing a hot start to July, ninth-ranked @CleGuardians prospect Jose Tena notched a career-high four hits for the @AkronRubberDuck: https://t.co/AYqLwHzeys pic.twitter.com/cIx71PMLfj — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 14, 2022

Julian Escobedo also was perfect at the plate, going 2-2 with a pair of walks and a stolen base. A rehabbing Bryan Lavastida went 1-4 with a walk.

Starting pitcher Hunter Gaddis struck out nine batters over 5.2 innings, but he also allowed four runs on five hits with a walk.

Lynchburg Hillcats 4, Fredericksburg Nationals 3

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 41-42

Following his first career 10-strikeout outing, Reid Johnston one-upped himself and struck out 11 batters on Wednesday. Johnston was sensational, tossing 7.0 innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with no walks.

Reid Johnston tonight: 7IP, 3H, 2R (1ER), 11K



Last two starts for Johnston: 13IP, 6H, 3R (ER), 1BB, 11K pic.twitter.com/Mw2YBLHZJF — Justin L. (@JL_Baseball) July 14, 2022

Offensively, Isaiah Greene went 2-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base while Junior Sanquinton tripled and had three runs batted in. Dayan Frias walked three times and also stole a base.

ACL Guardians 7, ACL Cubs 3

Box Score · ACL Guardians improve to 15-8

The ACL Guardians stayed hot on Thursday with the help of Sterling Romero, who went 3-5. Maick Collado continues to show a great eye at the plate, going 1-2 with three walks while Angel Genao went 2-5. Jose Devers also homered and walked.

Starting pitcher Wardquelin Vasquez allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in 5.0 innings with five strikeouts and no walks to earn the win.

Lake County was rained out and both DSL teams and the ACL squad had the day off