 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Guardians and White Sox seemingly agree to split Tuesday doubleheader

Morning news and notes for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

By westbrook
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians - Game Two
Amed Rosario, owner of very respectable batting numbers
Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images

The Guardians played a doubleheader yesterday, which means the possibility was there for two Bryan Shaw appearances in one day.

The first game was a win by the Guardians and was notable for featuring an intentional walk on an 0-1 count. Maybe Tony La Russa forgot José Ramírez was a switch hitter. It was also notable because it was a game Bryan Shaw did not pitch in.

Shaw did pitch in the second game, taking a 4-0 deficit all the way to 7-0. That man’s agent knows how to negotiate an incentive clause that Terry Francona can not resist.

Around the league

  • The Unsinkable Clay Holmes blew a 3-0 lead to the Reds.
  • Baltimore has made it to .500. 44 wins and 44 losses.
  • JD Martinez, Garrett Cooper and Carlos Rodón have been added to the ASG rosters.
  • As long as they don’t take this experiment too far, I think this would actually be a reasonable way to limit shifting.

Is Bryan Shaw still on the Guardians roster?

As of 12:44 a.m., yes.

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...