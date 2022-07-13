Guardians and White Sox seemingly agree to split Tuesday doubleheader

The Guardians played a doubleheader yesterday, which means the possibility was there for two Bryan Shaw appearances in one day.

The first game was a win by the Guardians and was notable for featuring an intentional walk on an 0-1 count. Maybe Tony La Russa forgot José Ramírez was a switch hitter. It was also notable because it was a game Bryan Shaw did not pitch in.

Shaw did pitch in the second game, taking a 4-0 deficit all the way to 7-0. That man’s agent knows how to negotiate an incentive clause that Terry Francona can not resist.

Around the league

The Unsinkable Clay Holmes blew a 3-0 lead to the Reds.

Baltimore has made it to .500. 44 wins and 44 losses.

JD Martinez, Garrett Cooper and Carlos Rodón have been added to the ASG rosters.

As long as they don’t take this experiment too far, I think this would actually be a reasonable way to limit shifting.

Is Bryan Shaw still on the Guardians roster?

As of 12:44 a.m., yes.