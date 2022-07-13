Guardians and White Sox seemingly agree to split Tuesday doubleheader

The Guardians played a doubleheader yesterday, which means the possibility was there for two Bryan Shaw appearances in one day.
The first game was a win by the Guardians and was notable for featuring an intentional walk on an 0-1 count. Maybe Tony La Russa forgot José Ramírez was a switch hitter. It was also notable because it was a game Bryan Shaw did not pitch in.
Shaw did pitch in the second game, taking a 4-0 deficit all the way to 7-0. That man’s agent knows how to negotiate an incentive clause that Terry Francona can not resist.
Around the league
- The Unsinkable Clay Holmes blew a 3-0 lead to the Reds.
- Baltimore has made it to .500. 44 wins and 44 losses.
- JD Martinez, Garrett Cooper and Carlos Rodón have been added to the ASG rosters.
- As long as they don’t take this experiment too far, I think this would actually be a reasonable way to limit shifting.
Is Bryan Shaw still on the Guardians roster?
As of 12:44 a.m., yes.
