Albert Pujols is joining the Home Run Derby for fifth and final time

Guardians 8, White Sox 4
Cleveland Guardians news
Guardians promote Alex Call, designate Oscar Mercado for assignment | Covering the Corner
In case you missed it, the Guardians made a roster move yesterday by promoting Alex Call and DFA’ing Oscar Mercado.
Healthy at last, Nolan Jones showing flashes of his top-prospect potential for the Cleveland Guardians | Cleveland
Cleveland.com has more on Nolan Jones’ hot start.
Guardians’ All-Star trio, Nolan Jones’ blast, Steven Kwan Q&A: Meisel’s Musings | The Athletic ($$$)
Zack Meisel tells the story of how Andres Gimenez learned he was an All-Star, plus a really good Q&A with the insightful Steven Kwan.
Around the league
- Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols will participate in this year’s Home Run Derby.
- Pujols also passed fellow Cardinal legend Stan Musial in extra-base hits yesterday.
- Wander Franco is out 5-8 weeks.
- Sandy Alcantara is amazing.
- The Braves and Royals made a trade involving a draft pick.
- Oh yeah, Max Scherzer is back.
- Old friend Nick Wittgren has been released by the Cardinals.
