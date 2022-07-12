 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Albert Pujols is joining the Home Run Derby for fifth and final time

Morning news and notes for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

By Matt Lyons
Guardians 8, White Sox 4
Cleveland Guardians news

Guardians promote Alex Call, designate Oscar Mercado for assignment | Covering the Corner
In case you missed it, the Guardians made a roster move yesterday by promoting Alex Call and DFA’ing Oscar Mercado.

Healthy at last, Nolan Jones showing flashes of his top-prospect potential for the Cleveland Guardians | Cleveland
Cleveland.com has more on Nolan Jones’ hot start.

Guardians’ All-Star trio, Nolan Jones’ blast, Steven Kwan Q&A: Meisel’s Musings | The Athletic ($$$)
Zack Meisel tells the story of how Andres Gimenez learned he was an All-Star, plus a really good Q&A with the insightful Steven Kwan.

Around the league

