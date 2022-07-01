Brayan Rocchio, Jhonkensy Noel both sock two home runs in Akron loss, Nolan Jones and Will Brennan blast off for Columbus

Columbus Clippers 12, Iowa Cubs 6

Box Score · Clippers improve to 43-32

Thursday was supposed to be a celebration of Logan Allen’s recent promotion to Triple-A, but it did not go as planned. Allen’s debut in Columbus failed to exit the first inning. In that time, he walked on batter and surrendered six hits, which resulted in five earned runs in 0.2 innings.

On the bright side, both outs Allen recorded were strikeouts.

Trailing 6-2, it didn’t take long for the powerful Columbus offense to roar back. Nolan Jones tied the game with an opposite field grand slam. He finished the game 1-4 with the grand slam, a walk and a stolen base.

Will Benson also continues to absolutely rake. He went 3-5 and also homered.

Will Brennan says make it a dozen! pic.twitter.com/wVjRDYVNL7 — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) July 1, 2022

Of note, James Karinchak and Nick Sandlin both pitched perfect scoreless innings, with Karinchak striking out the side.

Akron RubberDucks 9, Erie SeaWolves 13

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 41-31

When you hear about the offensive performances, it’s crazy to think Akron didn’t win this game.

Brayan Rocchio had his first career multi-homer game, blasting off for No. 5 and 6 on the season, going 4-5 overall and also hitting a double

Top 8: Make it two for Brayan Rocchio! @rocchio05 is 4-5 with 5 RBI



Akron 9 | Erie 13 pic.twitter.com/mtvfyRz3iC — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) July 1, 2022

Jhonkensy Noel also homered twice, although this wasn’t his first time doing it in his career. Hell, this was his third time doing it this season. Noel’s bombs were No. 21 and 22 this year. He’s on pace to possibly set some long ball records in Cleveland’s minor league system at this rate.

Top 5: Make it TWO for Jhonkensy Noel! The big right hander blasts his second homer of the day over the large left field wall



Score? Let’s just have fun pic.twitter.com/HsbGxF9cFo — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) June 30, 2022

Crazy as that sounds, Rocchio and Noel weren’t the only offensive standouts for Akron. Micah Pries, fresh off an Eastern League Player of the Week award, went 1-2 with a home run, three walks and two stolen bases. Daniel Schneemann also went 2-3 with a walk and Mike Rodriguez went 2-5 with a double.

Starting pitcher Luis Oviedo was roughed up for seven runs in 3.1 innings on seven hits, two walks and a strikeout.

Lake County Captains 3, Lansing Lugnuts 10

Box Score · Captains fall to 38-34

Johnathan Rodriguez had the lone multi-hit game for the Captains, going 2-4 with a home run. Joe Naranjo also homered and walked.

The only other players who reached base safely twice were Angel Martinez, who doubled and walked, and Connor Kokx, who walked and was hit by a pitch.

Starting pitcher Mason Hickman allowed five runs in 4.0 innings on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Lynchburg Hillcats 2, Salem Red Sox 8

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 38-34

Starting pitcher Trenton Denholme was the lone starting pitcher at the full-season level to have a good game in the Guardians system on Thursday. He allowed two runs on four hits in 6.0 innings with five strikeouts and four walks.

Unfortunately, the next reliever allowed six runs without getting out of the seventh inning.

Carson Tucker went 1-3 with a double, Jordan Brown homered and both Dayan Frias and Jake Fox both went 1-3 with a walk.

ACL Guardians 1, ACL D-Backs Black 4

Box Score · ACL Guardians fall to 10-7

Lexer Saduy, RF: 2-4

Angel Ganao, SS: 2 BB

Angel Contreras, 1B: 1-3, BB

Miguel Vinicio, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

DSL Guardians Blue 7, DSL KC Stewart 3

Box Score · DSL Guardians Blue improve to 11-9

Jose Cedeno, C: 2-2, BB, HBP, 2 R

Carlos Gutierrez, RF: 1-3, 2B, BB, 3 RBI

Moises Molero, CF: 2-5, R, RBI, SB

Oscar Cedeno, 1B: 1-3, BB

Austin Aldeano, RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

The DSL Red squads had its game suspended in the third inning due to weather.