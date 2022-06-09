Rain delays Guardians victory

Guardians 4 - Rangers 0
Shane Bieber was furious when officials delayed the game in the fourth inning, one out before it would have become official, with the Guardians leading 4-0.
The game resumed two hours and seven minutes later and it would end with the same score after what should have been unnecessary relief stints from Morgan, de Los Santos, and Shaw.
Guardians Notes
Shane Bieber 700 career strikeouts
On the heels of a doubleheader, all Guardians ace Shane Bieber was focused on was eating up as many innings as possible to save his bullpen from taking on extra workloads. But Mother Nature was ready to make his job even more difficult
Around the League
