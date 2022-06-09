Nolan Jones reaches base five times in Columbus victory

Columbus Clippers 11, Indianapolis Indians 3

Box Score · Clippers improve to 34-22

One day after going 0-5 in his 2022 debut, Nolan Jones did the exact opposite by reaching base in all five of his plate appearances Wednesday. Jones went 3-3 at the plate with a pair of walks, a run scored and three RBIs.

Nolan Jones drives home his third run of the game with this RBI single. He’s 3-3 and has reached base five times today. pic.twitter.com/8SueIfFqW5 — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) June 8, 2022

Jones wasn’t the only Clipper to have a big game. Will Benson reached base four times, going 1-3 with a double and three walks while Will Brennan went 2-3 with a walk and two stolen bases. David Fry also went 1-3 with a pair of walks.

Starting pitcher Tanner Tully was excellent, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts, no walks and five hits.

Akron RubberDucks 1, Somerset Patriots 2

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 30-23

Fresh off winning pitcher of the month in the Eastern League for May, Joey Cantillo took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of his start on Wednesday. Unfortunately for Cantillo, the Somerset Patriots strung together just enough hits to score two runs, which was enough to make Cantillo a tough-luck loser despite allowing just two runs on two hits in 5.1 innings while striking out five and walking two.

Bo Naylor continues to be a beast at the plate, going perfect at 2-2 with a pair of walks. No one else reached base more than once.

Lake County 5, Fort Wayne Tincaps 2

Box Score · Captains improve to 28-24

Cleveland 2021 sixth round pick Aaron Davenport had his best start of his career, striking out 9 batters in 5.1 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and walking one.

Offensively, Jhonkensy Noel hit his org-leading 14th home run of the season while Joe Naranjo went 1-3 with a walk and Gabriel Rodriguez tripled.

#Guardians 20yr old INF/OF prospect Jhonkensy Noel with a 435 foot 2-run bomb onto the patio area at Parkview Field! Only other player to hit a ball there ever was Fernando Tatis Jr! It was Noel's organizational leading 14th HR on the year.@jhonkensy15 @LCCaptains #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/HLRXARzYRG — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) June 9, 2022

Lynchburg Hillcats 5, Fredericksburg Nationals 7 (F/7)

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 28-24

In what was supposed to be game one of a doubleheader, Lynchburg was unable to keep up with Fredericksburg, mostly due to poor defense, which contributed to five unearned runs.

Starting pitcher Reid Johnston allowed seven runs, although just two were earned in 4.0 innings while striking out four and walking none. He also surrenders eight hits.

Offensively, Jake Fox homered and walked, Jorge Burgos doubled and walked and both Dayan Frias and Isaiah Green walked twice in the loss.

DSL CLE Blue 2, DSL Cubs Blue 5

Box Score · DSL Blue falls to 2-1

It’s tough to win when you don’t get on base enough, and only one member of the DSL Cleveland Blue squad did that, Jeffrey Mercedes, who went 2-3, dropping his season OPS to 1.950.

Correction, Gueile Borrome doubled and was hit by a pitch. Two other players doubled, but the team went 1-8 with runners in scoring position, which contributed to the loss.

Starting pitcher Frederic Garcia allowed two runs on five hits in 3.2 innings with six strikeouts. Unfortunately, his piggy-back partner couldn’t get an out in the fifth inning, allowing four runs in the process.

DSL CLE Red 9, DSL Colorado 5

Box Score · DSL Red improves to 1-2

Home runs aren’t typically a big occurrence in DSL games, but the DSL Cleveland Red squad blasted off on Wednesday.

Christopher Espinola hit a pair of bombs, going 3-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Yanki Jean-Baptiste also homered, his second of the young season, going 2-4 while also doubling and hitting a walk. Leadoff hitter Brayan Guedez went 3-5 with a stolen base and Lerwin Andrade also went 3-5 with a stolen base.

Starting pitcher Javier Torvar had a strong outing, allowing two runs (zero earned) in 4.2 innings while striking out six, walking one and allowing two hits.

Game 2 of Lynchburg’s double-header was rained out and the AZL Guardians had a scheduled day off.