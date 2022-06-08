Angels fire Joe Maddon, then extend losing streak to 13

Joe Maddon got to watch the Guardians and Rangers doubleheader from home Tuesday, as he was fired shorty before it began.

Maddon managed 329 games for the Angels, and won less than half of them. He was 157-160. Then, suddenly he was 157-172. With Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on his team. He wants to continue managing. But in LA, that duty will now be Phil Nevin’s.

The Guardians and Rangers split the doubleheader, tying 9-9 on the scoreboard. So, they will play again today to decide a winner. Winner goes to the World Series, according to this sentence I just made up. So make sure dinged-up Bryan gets multiple innings, Terry.

Oscar Gonzalez doubled twice in the first game, the one the Guardians were able to win. Jose Ramirez likely would have doubled twice, or maybe even three times, in the later game, but he was robbed over and over again.

All the bad luck is supposed to portend better results in the future, not more bad luck.

