Rain, rain, go away!

Once again, the Guardians were rained out. The game is to be made up with a traditional doubleheader today.

Weather permitting.

Cleveland Guardians news

Rangers, Guardians postponed by rain, doubleheader Tuesday

The Cleveland Guardians were postponed by rain at home for the seventh time this season.

Guardians injury updates on Aaron Civale, Franmil Reyes and Bryan Shaw - cleveland.com

Shaw has not pitched since June 1 with a sore calf muscle.

Cleveland Guardians home attendance in 2022 lags slightly compared to pre-COVID seasons - cleveland.com

Guardians rank 26th in baseball in average attendance through 16 home dates.

Guardians To Promote 2021 First Round Pick Williams to Double-A Akron - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Guardians News, Analysis and More

Gavin Williams Is Off To A Tremendous Start To His Career With Cleveland

Young Guardians outfield, anchored by Myles Straw, holding its own defensively - cleveland.com

Cleveland outfielders lead MLB in defensive runs saved through the club's first 49 games.

