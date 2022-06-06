N&N: Zach Plesac tosses another quality start for Guardians

Here’s to a week with more good than bad!
Guardians 3, Orioles 2
Early offense (3 runs in the first) was enough for the good guys to hang on. With the win, Cleveland improves to 24-25 on the season.
Cleveland Guardians news
Guardians’ hitters ‘spoil’ Zach Plesac with run support | cleveland.com
If the Guardians hitters keep doing this, they’re going to spoil Zach Plesac.
Plesac has experienced some of the lowest run support in the big leagues in his first nine starts this season. Imagine how he felt when Andres Gimenez hit a three-run homer in the first inning Sunday against Baltimore at Camden Yards?
It would have been nice if the Guardians had added a few more runs, but at this point Plesac will take what he can get. That’s exactly what he did as the Guardians beat the Orioles, 3-2, to win their first series in Baltimore since 2018.
Guardians firing on all cylinders in Baltimore | cleguardians.com
Both the starting rotation and bullpen have been pitching well.
Gavin Williams, our first round pick last year, continues pitching well.
#Guardians minor league leaders (WHIP) 30+ IP— Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) June 6, 2022
Gavin Williams (Lake County) 0.87
Will Dion (Lynchburg) 0.88
Rodney Boone (Lynchburg) 0.93
Jack Leftwich (Lynchburg) 0.96
Joey Cantillo (Akron) 1.05
Xzavion Curry (Akron) 1.09
Around the league
- Rookie Bryson Stott walk-off homer wins it for Phillies.
- Yankees win again, 39-15 at 1/3rd mark. Dangit.
- Clayton Kershaw expected to be activated from IL this week.
