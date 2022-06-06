N&N: Zach Plesac tosses another quality start for Guardians

Here’s to a week with more good than bad!

Early offense (3 runs in the first) was enough for the good guys to hang on. With the win, Cleveland improves to 24-25 on the season.

Guardians’ hitters ‘spoil’ Zach Plesac with run support | cleveland.com

If the Guardians hitters keep doing this, they’re going to spoil Zach Plesac.

Plesac has experienced some of the lowest run support in the big leagues in his first nine starts this season. Imagine how he felt when Andres Gimenez hit a three-run homer in the first inning Sunday against Baltimore at Camden Yards?

It would have been nice if the Guardians had added a few more runs, but at this point Plesac will take what he can get. That’s exactly what he did as the Guardians beat the Orioles, 3-2, to win their first series in Baltimore since 2018.