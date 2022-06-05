Giménez homer all Guardians need to power past Orioles

The Cleveland Guardians scored three in the top of the first inning and defended their lead all game against the Baltimore Orioles in today’s 3-2 victory.

Andrés Giménez blasted the three-run home run that generated all of Cleveland’s runs in that first inning. He really is having quite a nice season.

DISCLAIMER: looking at fWAR in-season has risks. please proceed accordingly.



HOWEVER, Andrés Giménez will likely be a top-25 player in fWAR after today despite logging about 100 fewer plate appearances than trade-partner Francisco Lindor. — Covering the Corner (@CovertheCorner) June 5, 2022

I am beginning to suspect that demand for his presence in the lineup will grow, only grow, flourish perhaps.

Ryans were the only Orioles hitters that gave Zach Plesac an issue today. It happened to be a two-run issue, but Plesac threw 99 pitches in six innings of work. He struck out eight and allowed four hits while walking none. That last stat stands out most to me. Plesac runs an elite strikeout rate but as noted by Ryans McKenna and Mountcastle you can square.

So, no walks? Very good. Now, stop hitting batters. Batsmen. Batters-man.

The bullpen stepped up to protect the lead with a little intrigue. Sam Hentges eliminated one batter to begin the seventh but walked the next two. In swooped Eli Morgan to pitch the rest of the seventh and eighth without allowing a run. A single baserunner dared to walk against him. DARED.

Emmanuel Clase began the ninth by striking out Adley Rutschmnan. The ball skittered past Luke Maile and Rutschman beat the throw to first thanks to one weirdest, neatest rules in sports. No bother — Clase induced a double-play from Rougned Odor and grounded McKenna out to end the game.

Corner Pieces

Oscar Gonzalez Walked.

Steven Kwan.

Owen Miller made a fabulous stretch to dig out a throw from José Ramírez in the bottom of the ninth inning. It erased Adley Rutschman who reached as noted above and completed a sweet double-play to set Emmanuel Clase up for the save two pitches later.

Speaking of José Ramírez, he did not reach base in any of his four plate appearances today, nor did he log an RBI. It is the first time he has failed to contribute to the offensive scoresheet since May 14th. While he started June with a hitless performance he drove in a run via sacrifice fly, and so that is the primary designation here between an on-base streak and “offensive contribution”. tl;dr José Ramírez is so good that he invariably finds a way to contribute every. Single. Day.

Wait, What?

Consternation erupted across the feeds as Terry Francona sent Zach Plesac out for the sixth inning. The alarms? False.

What’s next?

The Guardians return to Cleveland where they will host the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM with Jon Gray and Cal Quantrill expected to start.