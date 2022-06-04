Gavin Williams and Rodney Boone created art

I will be unable to do the normal write-up to recap last night’s games. Best laid plains and all. Here is a quick rundown of the action.

Columbus Clippers 10, Toledo Mud Hens 6

Box Score · Clippers improve to 31-21

Alex Call tore it up once again, as did David Fry. Jose Fermin added two hits and a walk as well, but reaching base all five times is a delight, Mr. Call.

Tanner Tully survived five innings. The bullpen earned a win, a hold, and a save.

Akron RubberDucks 4, Richmond Flying Squirrels 8 (Game 1)

Box Score - Makeup of June 1st.

Akron RubberDucks 4, Richmond Flying Squirrels 8 (Game 2)

Box Score - Regularly-scheduled contest.

RubberDucks coast to 28-21

A split doubleheader. Luis Oviedo got torched in the first game. He threw two and two-thirds of an inning, allowing five runs on four hits and a walk. Welcome back? George Valera and Jose Tena earned two hits, while Brayan Rocchio walked twice and singled.

In the second, Akron avenged themselves with a three-run George Valera home run. I know that we keep talking about him but certain people insist on being newsworthy by simply doing their thing. It’s Jazz. It’s fun.

Lake County Captains 2, West Michigan Whitecaps 1

Box Score · Captains improve to 25-23

Gavin Williams cannot be credibled.

Lynchburg Hillcats 4, Carolina Mudcats 7 (Game 1)

Box Score - Completion of June 2nd.

Hillcats coast to 27-21

The Hillcats gave three outs away during failed base heists. A runner was also picked off of first. Good luck winning when you surrender more than an inning’s worth of outs.

The second game went smoother. Rodney Boone pitched six shutout innings and lowered his ERA to 1.85 and WHIP to 0.92. Hitters are overmatched against him at this level, but there are talented arms at every level of the organization. Pressure builds!