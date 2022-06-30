Tyler Freeman heats up, Micah Pries stays scorching in Columbus and Akron wins

Columbus Clippers 16, Iowa Cubs 3

Box Score · Clippers improve to 42-32

The Columbus Clippers took out some frustration on Iowa on Wednesday, beginning with a six-run second inning. The scoring didn’t stop there as every Clipper reached base as least twice, except for Gabriel Arias, who went 1-6.

Tyler Freeman led the way, going 4-6 with a walk and also reaching base twice on a pair of errors. Bo Naylor went 3-5 with a double and two walks while Nolan Jones went 3-4 with a home run and a walk.

Starting to think the Jones kid is pretty good.

Will Benson, Trenton Brooks and Jose Fermin all had a pair of hits to go with a walk while Alex Call doubled and walked twice. Will Brennan had a hit and three walks to reach base four times on the day.

It was a bullpen game as the Clippers rotation is still recovering from all the movement to Cleveland, but with Logan Allen and Xzavion Curry being promoted from Akron, the rotation should stabilize soon.

Nic Enright earned the win thanks to 2.0 scoreless innings of relief.

Akron RubberDucks 5, Erie SeaWolves 4

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 41-30

The Akron RubberDucks were pretty much carried single-handedly by Micah Pries on Wednesday. Pries went 3-4 with a home run, three runs batted in and two runs scored, accounting for four of Akron’s five runs.

.@micahpries does it again



Top 3: Akron 3 | Erie 1 pic.twitter.com/d420J0GQdW — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) June 29, 2022

No other players had multi-hit games, although both Jose Tena and Chris Roller walked and were hit by a pitch. Tena left the game after he was hit so hopefully he’s ok.

On the pitching side of the equation, starting pitcher Joey Cantillo was sensational, striking out nine batters in 4.2 innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits with one walk.

#Guardians 22yr old LHP prospect Joey Cantillo continues to mow people down for Double-A Akron. Cantillo strikes out 9 batters for the 3rd time this season and lowers his ERA to 2.03 on the year.

Line - 4.2(IP) 6H 2R 1ER 1BB 9SO



Line - 4.2(IP) 6H 2R 1ER 1BB 9SO@joeyycantillo @AkronRubberDuck #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/x7vkGivnL3 — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) June 30, 2022

Lake County Captains 14, Lansing Lugnuts 10

Box Score · Captains improve to 38-33

Lake County outslugged Lansing thanked to 18 hits. Connor Kokx led the way for the Captains with four hits, going 4-5 with a home run and a stolen base.

Milan Tolentino, who has struggled a bit to settle in after his promotion to High-A, went 3-4 with two doubles, a walk and a stolen base.

Catcher Michael Amditis collected three hits while Aaron Bracho homered, walked, was hit by a pitch and hit a pair of sacrifice flies. Other standouts included Angel Martinez, who went 2-4 with a home run and a walk, Petey Halpin, who went 2-5 with a double and Joe Naranjo, who went 2-4 with a walk.

Starting pitcher Aaron Davenport had an ugly outing, giving up eight runs in 4.0 innings, but thankfully the offense bailed him out.

Lynchburg Hillcats 3, Salem Red Sox 6

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 38-33

Starting pitcher Jack Leftwitch was on cruise control until running into trouble in the sixth inning, where he gave up three runs. His final line was four runs allowed in 5.1 innings with five strikeouts and a walk.

The offense never got out of first gear until the ninth inning, where Lynchburg attempted a rally while trailing 6-0. They were able to claw back to 6-3, but that was the end of it.

Jorge Burgos went 2-4 with a double and Isaiah Greene went 1-3 with a walk. No one else reached base safely twice or had an extra base hit.

The ACL Guardians and both DSL squads had scheduled days off.