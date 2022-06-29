Filed under: Cleveland Guardians Game Threads 6/29 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Twins Let’s get the runs By Matt Lyons@mattrly Jun 29, 2022, 7:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 6/29 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Twins Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images Good afternoon.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/CeXzAGKVFf— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) June 29, 2022 More From Covering the Corner A deep dive into Triston McKenzie’s recent struggles Four home runs not enough to save Akron RubberDucks from bullpen meltdown N&N: Former Tribe Sandy Leon can now say he was a Guardian Guardians notch another embarrassing loss to the Twins 6/28 Game 2 Thread: Guardians vs. Twins Amed Rosario comes up clutch to stop Guardians’ skid Loading comments...
Loading comments...