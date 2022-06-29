Four home runs not enough to save Akron RubberDucks from bullpen meltdown

Columbus Clippers 2, Iowa Cubs 7

Box Score · Clippers fall to 41-33

The Columbus Clippers scored first last night, and that’s the extent of the positives in their 7-2 loss to the Iowa Cubs.

That run was scored thanks to a Nolan Jones tripled that plated Will Brennan, two names you might be seeing in Cleveland sometimes this year.

Nolan Jones through three innings



Single:

Double: ✅

Triple: ✅

Home Run: pic.twitter.com/dKI9E1KamX — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) June 29, 2022

Jones doubled later in the game, giving him his first game with multiple extra-base hits this season. Brennan added another hit later on as well, bringing his two-day total to 5-for-10 with two doubles.

Tobias Myers toed the rubber for the start and gave up six runs over 4.2 innings. The 23-year-old has struggled in his Triple-A assignment this year, carrying a 6.00 ERA over 14 starts.

Akron RubberDucks 10, Erie SeaWolves 11

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 40-30

The Akron RubberDucks held on through a wild bullpen collapse to keep the game tied going into extra innings but ultimately fell to the Erie SeaWolves, 11-10, in the 10th.

All but one player in the Akron starting lineup recorded a hit. George Valera, Micah Pries, Jhonkensy Noel, and Chris Roller all homered in the win. Valera’s home run extended his hitting streak to seven games.

Noel is making the most of his recent promotion to Double-A, going 8-for-10 with a double and now a home run since joining the ‘Ducks on Saturday. He does not get shorted on home runs ever. Look at him murder this thing.

New guy has some power. pic.twitter.com/rgMUHjoEpi — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) June 28, 2022

As for Roller’s home run, well:

INSIDE THE PARK HOME RUN CHRIS ROLLER !! pic.twitter.com/DfWWbBtAT7 — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) June 29, 2022

Still counts.

Starting pitcher Hunter Gaddis recorded eight strikeouts in the loss, but that’s commonplace for him. The big right-hander has struck out eight or more batters in half of his starts this year.

Lake County Captains 4, Lansing Lugnuts 2

Box Score · Captains improve to 37-33

Only six combined runs? What is this, a baseball game for ants? Eschewing the high-scoring totals of the Guardians’ other affiliate games, the Lake County Captains went for the quiet approach, holding the Lansing Lugnuts to two runs in their 4-2 win.

Tanner Bibee can take credit for this one as he held Lansing scoreless over five innings with seven strikeouts, five hits, and one walk.

Like their Double-A counterparts, the Captains featured an inside-the-park home run in their game. Unlike their Double-A counterparts, there is no video of it because Lake County hasn’t discovered the wonders of video recording devices yet. You’ll just have to Trust Me Bro that Petey Halpin hit an inside-the-parker for his second home run of the season.

Lynchburg Hillcats 4, Salem Red Sox 3

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 38-32

A walk-off walk by Junior Sanquintin led the Lynchburg Hillcats over the Salem Red Sox, 4-3.

Typically that happens when a pitcher isn’t even close and manages to walk the bases loaded because he’s lost complete control, but this was hardly a gimme walk. Seven pitches, most of which were borderline, and Sanquintin was able to spit on four of them for a game-winning walk.

Sanquintin also had a double in the fourth inning, one of three doubles in the game by the Hillcats. Second baseman Jake Fox had a double to set up the dramatic ninth-inning win and Richard Paz had another in the seventh.

ACL Guardians 5, ACL Padres 6

Box Score · ACL Guardians fall to 10-6

Angel Genao, SS: 1-4, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SO, 2B

Angel Mendoza, LF: 0-3, 3 K

Lexer Saduy, RF: 3-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Yorman Gomez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO

DSL Guardians Red 8, DSL Boston Blue 12

Box Score · DSL Guardians Red fall to 7-12

Rafael Ramirez, 3B: 2-4, 1 BB

Victor Izturis, C: 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Emilio Taveras, 2-4, 3 RBI, 1 BB

Abrahan Tejada, RHP: 4.0 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO

Pedro Almanzar, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 SO

DSL Guardians Blue 0, DSL D-Backs Black 9

Box Score · DSL Guardians Blue fall to 10-8