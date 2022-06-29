Former Tribe Sandy Leon can now say he was a Guardian

With Austin Hedges out a week on the concussion IL, the Guardians needed a catcher. So they called the Reds and requested their AAA one, which justsohappenedtobe Sandy Leon. There were other roster moves as well.

The Guardians also played two games yesterday. They weren’t particularly impressive in either one, but did manage to split with the Twins*.

Because they played baseball yesterday, Jose Ramirez is now top 10 all-time in extra-base hits for Cleveland.

They also play chess.

... as they wait for George.

Triston McKenzie and Josh Naylor have bonded over their shared Jamaican heritage.

Around the league

Clayton Kershaw and Freddie Freeman have made up.

Bryce Harper is going to miss at least a month after undergoing surgery.

Akron Groomsmen.

Archie Bradley broke his elbow trying to hurdle a dugout railing.

Questions