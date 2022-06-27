N&N: Guardians’ prospects Bo Naylor and George Valera continue to excel

Here’s to more good than bad this week!

Tough weekend. The ageless Rich Hill shut down our offense, while Aaron Civale and the Guardians’ bullpen struggled. Gotta flush this weekend and move on. With the loss, Cleveland falls to 36-32 on the season.

Defense. Walks. Base-running mistakes. No good.

From Joe Noga:

With a farm system as robust and productive as Cleveland’s, the sleepless nights Guardians assistant general manager James Harris experiences are more centered on finding at-bats and innings for high-performing prospects than struggling to fill spots.

Harris, whose responsibilities center mainly on overseeing the club’s player development system, has his finger on the pulse of each minor league affiliate, and the biggest issue he faces on a daily basis is finding playing time for prospects that are performing at or above expectations.

“We want to win today, but ultimately we want to win in the playoffs and be a winning team, and we’re hoping that these guys can help us do it,” Harris said. “It’ great that they’re getting experience now playing great teams. We’re hoping we can be good for years to come with homegrown talent.”