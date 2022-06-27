Bo Naylor and Nolan Jones hit prodigious bombs in Columbus slugfest

Columbus Clippers 14, Omaha Storm Chasers 17

Box Score · Clippers fall to 41-31

Columbus put up some incredible offense, but after starting pitcher Tanner Tully was called up at the last second to Cleveland, its pitching couldn’t help the Clippers win a massive slugfest.

Leadoff hitter Will Benson did his job perfectly as a table-setter, walking five times in six plate appearances. Will Brennan went 3-6 with two doubles and Trenton Brooks also had three hits, going 3-5 with a home run.

The most impressive offensive moments, however, were the home runs. Bo Naylor’s first Triple-A blast was one to remember, a 462 foot bomb.

Nolan Jones also hit his first home run of the 2022 season, a 438 foot no-doubt-about-it bomb.

"Down the hill!"



No. 7 @CleGuardians prospect Nolan Jones crushes his first home run of the season for the @CLBClippers: pic.twitter.com/qbEDRw5zhL — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 27, 2022

Alex Call and David Fry also had a pair of hits.

Of note, Gabriel Arias, who was not injured after being hit by a pitch on Saturday, managed to foul a ball off of his face in his second at bat Sunday and had to leave the game. Hopefully the injury isn’t serious.

Starting pitcher Peyton Pattenfield allowed four runs in 5.0 innings. The next three relievers gave up 13 runs in two innings.

Akron RubberDucks 5, Harrisburg Senators 8

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 40-29

Akron needed a win to clinch a spot in the playoffs for the first half-season, but it was unable to do so.

Brayan Rocchio, Jose Tena and Micah Pries all homered, with Rocchio’s going to deep center field off the batter’s eye.

Off the batter’s eye!@CleGuardians No. 4 prospect Brayan Rocchio clubs his fourth homer for the @AkronRubberDuck. pic.twitter.com/VtNu0WEOj9 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 26, 2022

Jhonkensy Noel continued his strong showing after his promotion to Double-A, going 2-4 with a walk.

Starting pitcher Gavin Williams failed to get out of the first innings, walking three batters, allowing a hit and striking out two before he was pulled after throwing 39 pitches.

Carlos Vargas added two impressive innings of scoreless relief, throwing 100 mph.

Lake County Captains 2, Dayton Dragons 4

Box Score · Captains fall to 36-33

Lake County struggled to get its offense going, although Gabriel Rodriguez had an impressive game, going 2-4 with his second home run in as many days.

#Guardians 20yr old INF prospect Gabriel Rodriguez hits a laser for his 5th HR of the season today for Lake County. Rodriguez has now homered in back-to-back games. @Eldetejero @LCCaptains #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/7c756ndvzJ — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) June 26, 2022

The only other multi-hit effort game from former top draft pick Quentin Holmes, who made his 2022 debut with a 2-4 game and a double.

Starting pitcher Tommy Mace allowed four runs on seven hits in 4.0 innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

Lynchburg Hillcats 6, Delmarva Shorebirds 4

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 37-32

Jake Fox did what leadoff hitters do, get on base. He went 3-5 with a double, although he wasn’t the biggest offensive standout of the game.

That would be Jorge Burgos, who went 2-2 with three walks. Richard Paz also had an excellent performance, going 2-3 with a pair of walks.

Starting pitcher Josh Wolf allowed one run in a 2.0 innings

The ACL Guardians and both DSL teams had the day off.