Tanner Burns turns in hitless outing, Joe Naranjo homers twice in Lake County blowout

Columbus Clippers 3, Omaha Storm Chasers 2

Box Score · Clippers improve to 41-30

In his first game back, Gabriel Arias went 1-2 with an infield single and a hit by pitch on the elbow, which unfortunately resulted in him leaving the game. Hopefully they were just being precautionary.

David Fry had a strong performance, going 2-4 with a double and a triple while Alex Call homered. and was hit by a pitch. Will Brennan also reached base safely twice with a single and a walk.

Columbus pitched a bullpen game and everyone pitched well ... except for the recently demoted Nick Sandlin, who walked a batter, gave up a hit and then had his two inherited runners let in by James Karinchak (who allowed three hits in one inning).

Karinchak ended up earning the win after Columbus scored two runs in the eighth inning to retake the lead.

Akron RubberDucks 3, Harrisburg Senators 7

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 40-28

Akron had this game in the bag all the way up until a nightmare ninth inning.

Before that happened, Tanner Burns was sensational with his longest outing since returning from the injured list, tossing 4.0 no-hit, scoreless innings with five strikeouts and a pair of walks.

In his first game after being promoted to Double-A, Jhonkensy Noel showed no signs of being intimidated, hitting the first pitch he saw for a double and also walking and getting hit by a pitch.

No problem for Noel who doubles in his first AB tonight for Akron on the first pitch he sees at the Double-A level! The #Guardians 20yr old INF/OF prospect Jhonkensy Noel had 19 HR's in just 62 games at Lake County before his promotion. @jhonkensy15@AkronRubberDuck#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/je4h2BRjY7 — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) June 25, 2022

Chris Roller also homered and walked while Raynel Delgado was hit by a pitch and walked.

Akron was leading 3-0, but then gave up seven runs in the top of the ninth inning after five consecutive batters reached base without getting a hit. With the game tied 3-3, Kyle Marman gave up a grand slam.

Lake County Captains 17, Dayton Dragons 2

Box Score · Captains improve to 36-32

This game was a straight up home run derby for Lake County. Joe Naranjo had the game of his life, reaching base safely five times by going 3-5 with two home runs and two walks.

What a day for @LCCaptains Joe Naranjo (@joenaranjo_) at Dayton with a pair of HR's including a grand slam. On the day he was 3/4 with 2 HR & 5 RBI giving him 11 HR & 35 RBI on the season.#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/IkXdb74RFu — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) June 26, 2022

Alexfri Planez also impressed, going 3-6 with a home run. Planez had his eight home runs in his last 16 games.

No Noel, no problem!#Guardians 20yr old OF prospect Alexfri Planez hits his 8th HR in his last 16 games for Lake County! The 3-run opposite field shot was his 9th on the season. @ajplanez33 @LCCaptains #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/9feDJcV4Hk — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) June 25, 2022

Gabriel Rodriguez also had a huge game, going 2-4 with a home run and two walks.

Gabriel Rodriguez (@Gabriel52549614) with a bomb to CF today at Dayton for Lake County. 4 HR & 19 RBI on the season.#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/sOlwAVED2l — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) June 26, 2022

Other game two standouts were Milan Tolentino, who went 1-3 with three walks, Connor Kokx, who went 1-3 with a double and three walks, and Korey Holland, who went 1-4 with a home run and a walk.

Starting pitcher Doug Nikhazy gave up two runs on three hits in 5.1 innings while striking out six and walking four. Raymond Burgos tossed 2.2 innings of scoreless, hitless relief.

Lynchburg Hillcats 3, Delmarva Shorebirds 4

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 36-32

Jake Fox did what leadoff hitters do, get on base. He went 1-2 with three walks but never came around to score.

Yordys Valdez and Jorge Burgos both went 1-4 with a walk and Joe Donovan went 1-2 with a walk, a hit by pitch and a home run.

Starting pitcher Reid Johnston allowed four runs in 6.0 innings on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

DSL CLE Blue 8, DSL HOU Orange 6

Box Score · Blue fall to 10-6

Jose Gomez, just 17 years old, continues to light up the Dominican Summer League. Gomez went 2-4 with a triple, raising his season OPS to 1.229 in the process. Jeffrey Mercedes went 2-4 and Moises Molero went 2-5 and Jose Cedeno went 1-3 with a double and a pair of walks.

Starting pitcher Kenny Pinto struck out six and walked one in 5.0 innings, allowing three runs (0 earned) on three hits to earn the win.

DSL CLE Red 3, DSL Athletics 7

Box Score · Red fall to 6-11

The DSL Red squad outhit the DSL Athletics 9-6, but they also committed three errors and 10 walks.

Kevin Rivas led the way for the Red team, going 3-4 with a double and a triple. Ronald Pena went 2-4 with a stolen base and Jason Chourio had a hit and walked twice.

Six late runs allowed by the bullpen crushed the Red team’s chance of victory after it briefly led 3-1.

The ACL Guardians game was suspended in the second inning.