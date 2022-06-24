Filed under: Cleveland Guardians Game Threads 6/24 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Red Sox Cal Quantrill is on the mound for Cleveland By Blake Ruane Jun 24, 2022, 6:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 6/24 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Red Sox Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images The Guardians' Twitter opted not to post their lineup. How we're lining up tonight in Cleveland: pic.twitter.com/68uXgvWuMV— Red Sox (@RedSox) June 24, 2022 More From Covering the Corner Guardians homestand begins with another tough opponent in Red Sox Philosophical Bunting Vol. III Guardians can lose baseball games, apparently 6/23 Game Thread: Guardians at Twins Akron scores 11 runs in one inning, Jhonkensy Noel hits 19th home run for Lake County N&N: Now looking down at the rest of the American League Central Loading comments...
Loading comments...