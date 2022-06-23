Akron scores 11 runs in one inning, Jhonkensy Noel hits 19th home run for Lake County

Columbus Clippers 7, Omaha Storm Chasers 12

Box Score · Clippers fall to 39-29

Columbus erupted for five runs in the first inning, but the pitching couldn’t hold the lead as the Clippers were outslugged on Wednesday.

Will Benson led off the game with a home run for the second consecutive game. He finished the game 1-4 with the home run and a walk.

Hey guys, remember when Will Benson hit a lead off homer to start yesterday’s game?? Well… pic.twitter.com/geIksi2NtL — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) June 23, 2022

Also remember Bobby Bradley? He may not be on the 40-man roster anymore, but he still helped the Clippers out with not one but two home runs yesterday.

Clippers (1B) Bobby Bradley with not 1 but 2 HR's through the first 5 innings of tonight's game for Columbus. Bradley has driven in 4 of the teams 6 runs so far on the night.@b_bradley_44 @CLBClippers #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/yNnYw4ZuMe — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) June 23, 2022

Nolan Jones also had a nice game, going 2-4 with a double and a walk. He also racked up a pair of outfield assists on defense. One of his hits allegedly had a 110 mph exit velocity as well.

#Guardians 24yr old OF prospect Nolan Jones with two more outfield assists tonight gunning down runners at 2nd and home. Jones has 3 OF assists through his first 13 games for Columbus. @Nolan_Jones10 @CLBClippers #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/MhRE1u7T5H — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) June 23, 2022

Pitching was not a highlight. Konnor Pilkington allowed five runs on nine hits in 4.0 innings. Tim Herrin was roughed up for four runs in just one inning and Kevin Kelly gave up a pair of runs without getting an out.

A rehabbing James Karinchak pitched back-to-back days for the first time and the result ... was not good. He failed to get an out, allowing a hit and walking two batters. The lone bright spot was Nic Enright, who added two scoreless innings of relief and has shown no signs of being intimidated after being promoted to Triple-A.

Akron RubberDucks 17, Harrisburg Senators 2

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 38-27

Akron was already leading 6-0 when it erupted for 11 runs in the seventh inning to turn the game into a laugher. Every RubberDuck scored in the inning.

Overall offensive standouts were George Valera, who went 3-5 with a double and a walk; Raynel Delgado, who went 3-5 with a stolen base; and Micah Pries, who went 2-3 with a home run, a double and two walks.

3-run HR for Micah Pries (@micahpries) in the 3rd inning gives Akron a 4-0 lead over Harrisburg. 10 HR & 34 RBI on the season.#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/oo4rxeWWeK — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) June 22, 2022

That wasn’t all. Leadoff hitter Chris Roller went 2-5 with a double and a hit by pitch and Brayan Rocchio went 1-4 with two walks

Starting pitcher Joey Cantillo tossed 5.0 shutout innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts, although he did walk four batters.

A rehabbing Carlos Vargas tossed a scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout, sitting 98 mph easily plus throwing a wipeout slider.

Carlos Vargas bringing the heat again tonight. 98-99 consistently says @johnelrod_19 pic.twitter.com/myYGCzGTzh — Guardians Baseball Insider (@Official_CGBI) June 23, 2022

Lake County Captains 3, Dayton Dragons 4 (F/8) (Game 1)

Lake County Captains 3, Dayton Dragons 0 (Game 2)

Game 1 Box Score · Game 2 Box Score · Captains move to 34-31

Alexfri Planez continued his recent power surge in game one, blasting off for a pair of home runs. He’s been on fire lately and he continued his productivity in game two, also going 2-4 there as well.

Alexfri Planez (DH/RF, Lake County Captains); 4-8, 2 HR, 2B, 2 RBI



Planez is red hot right now. 11 total bases tonight. 8 game hitting streak, he's 12-34 in those 8 games, 4 HR, 2 2B. Ill also note 0 walks in this streak (19K/0BB in June). Very Oscar Gonzalez ish. (K's more) pic.twitter.com/MO1qADOkxh — Justin L. (@JL_Baseball) June 23, 2022

Angel Martinez also had a great game one, going 2-4 with a double and a triple.

Starting pitcher Aaron Davenport was solid, allowing three runs in 5.2 innings, but he couldn’t get out of the sixth and allowed the game-tying run to score. Trey Benton then gave up a walk-off in extra innings in the eighth.

The Captains completely dominated game two, led by Jhonkensy Noel, who teed off for his org-leading 19th home run. He went 2-4 in game two.

Jhonkensy Noel (@JhonkensyNoel) with his league leading 19th HR of the season gets the Captains started in game 2 at Dayton. 42 RBI on the season.#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/m7xZ5iH2zx — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) June 23, 2022

Other game two standouts were Angel Martinez, who walked twice and a stole a base; Milan Tolentino, who went 1-3 with a double and a walk, and Michael Amditis, who went 1-2 with two walks.

Game two starting pitcher Jaime Arias tossed 3.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Zach Hart added 2.2 scoreless innings with three more strikeouts and Jack DeGroat finished off the game with a scoreless seventh frame for his first career save.

Lynchburg’s game was rained out. The ACL and DSL squads all had scheduled days off.