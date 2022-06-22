It is the position of Covering the Corner that .556 is larger than .551

A full group effort from the youngest team in baseball moved the Guardians into first place last night. Their .556 winning percentage dwarfs the .551 that Minnesota is currently sporting.
Before the game, the following changes were made to the roster:
- Aaron Civale and Franmil Reyes activated from injured list.
- Oscar Mercado DFA’d.
- Nick Sandlin optioned to Triple-A.
Around the league
- The rules regarding the balls that baseball is baseball’d with have once again been messed with. And a “mess” they will be, as they must now all be “muddy” in the exact same way.
- The White Sox beat Toronto in 12 innings to get back to .500.
- Jordan Luplow hit this inside the park home run. Perhaps we should try to make him an NL All-Star.
- Shohei Ohtani did more to show his dislike for the Royals than any of us ever have—and drove in 8 runs against them last night. We need to stop being all talk, get off our asses, get called up, whiff some Whits and mash some Kellers. His teammates should start considering doing the same. They lost 12-11.
