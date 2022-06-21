6/21 Game Thread: Guardians at Twins

We have made the following roster moves:— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) June 21, 2022
+ Activated RHP Aaron Civale from the 15-Day Injured List
+ Activated DH/OF Franmil Reyes from the 10-Day Injured List
- Optioned RHP Nick Sandlin to Triple-A Columbus
- Designated OF Oscar Mercado for assignment#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/9V2yPbGMUI
We’re back home to host our AL Central rivals for a big series. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/cHePIEhQ4L— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 21, 2022
