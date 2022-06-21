The Battle for the AL Central begins for real tonight

The travel day is over and now the battle for the American League Central will recommence -with or without Jose Ramirez

Some notes to tide you over until game time:

Guardians Notes

Are The Cleveland Guardians Over-Achieving Or Really This Good?

Their upcoming schedule will provide the answer.

Pagan gains footing as Twins closer, or whatever they are calling his role - StarTribune.com

Emilio Pagan knows Twins fans are clamoring for Jhoan Duran to close, but he's glad to do the job in the meantime.

Andrés Giménez is driving the ball and helping power the Cleveland Guardians’ offense - cleveland.com

Giménez is growing into becoming a power bat in Cleveland's lineup.

September dreams: Is it too early for Guardians vs. Twins to start the stretch run? - cleveland.com

The Guardians, trailing the Twins by one game in the AL Central, will play them eight times in the next 11 games.

Around the League