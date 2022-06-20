Franmil Reyes set to return to Guardians

Here’s to a week with more good than bad!

A great win! Shane Bieber was solid, the offense battled late, and the good guys take two out of three from the superstar Dodgers. With the win, Cleveland improves to 34-28 on the season.

‘Unforgettable weekend’: Guardians win 6th straight series | cleguardians.com

From Mandy Bell:

The Guardians had their first test of the 2022 season this weekend: Prove they can beat good teams. It seems safe to say their mission was successful.

After yet another late-game rally, starting with a pinch-hit RBI double from Richie Palacios, Cleveland pulled off a 5-3 victory over the Dodgers on Sunday afternoon to secure their sixth consecutive series win.

“That’s as adrenaline-filled as it gets,” Guardians reliever Eli Morgan said. “Two come-from-behind wins and just late ballgame heroics in Dodger Stadium. … Everything kind of added up to an unforgettable weekend and to take two of three from those guys is huge.”

This young, inexperienced roster has won 15 of its last 19 games and is building steam for a crucial stretch in which it’ll face the first-place Twins eight times in 10 days.