This is the pitching we were promised

Guardians 4, Royals 0
Konnor Pilkington and Eli Morgan combined for 7.0 shutout innings followed by a single scoreless inning each from Byron Shaw and Emanual Clase to shut out the Royals.
Again, to let it sink in deeper: Konnor Pilkington and Eli Morgan combined for 7.0 shutout innings followed by a single scoreless inning each from Byron Shaw and Emanual Clase.
Guardians notes
Oscar Gonzalez energizes Cleveland Guardians lineup during his first week in the big leagues - cleveland.com
Gonzalez had an impressive first week. Hopefully, is the first of many such weeks
Collision Bend Brewing Company to commemorate Ten Cent Beer Night
“To be honest, I initially thought that this is the worst idea ever, but after giving it some thought, I figured we could use this as the perfect opportunity to bring back the idea of Ten Cent Beer Night as a nod towards Cleveland baseball and celebrate how far we have come,” said master brewer Luke Purcell.
Smithsonian Delivers History And Innovation With Original Cast From First Tommy John Surgery
A hunk of plaster wrapped in two black plastic bags has been sitting in a plastic bin in the attic of Tommy John's house in California for nearly a half-century..
Jim Ingraham: Would Jose Ramirez have been a fit on Cleveland's 1995 offensive juggernaut? 100 percent | Medina Gazette
How would Jose Ramirez have fit in the Cleveland roster of 1995?
Around the league
- MLB to celebrate Lou Gehrig Day to fight ALS
- Robinson Cano’s career is probably over
- Ask, plead, beg, learn a few magic tricks, it will all be for naught - Jose Soto is going nowhere
- Josh Donaldson is hurt that his teammates won’t back him up for statements about White Sox shortstop on Jackie Robinson.
- Mike Trout Responds To Criticism Of His Fantasy Football Commissioner Duties - Sports Illustrated
Loading comments...