This is the pitching we were promised

Guardians 4, Royals 0

Konnor Pilkington and Eli Morgan combined for 7.0 shutout innings followed by a single scoreless inning each from Byron Shaw and Emanual Clase to shut out the Royals.

Guardians notes

Gonzalez had an impressive first week. Hopefully, is the first of many such weeks

