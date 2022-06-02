 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

This is the pitching we were promised

Morning news and notes for Thursday, June 2, 2022

By woodsmeister
/ new
MLB: JUN 01 Royals at Guardians Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Guardians 4, Royals 0

Konnor Pilkington and Eli Morgan combined for 7.0 shutout innings followed by a single scoreless inning each from Byron Shaw and Emanual Clase to shut out the Royals.

Again, to let it sink in deeper: Konnor Pilkington and Eli Morgan combined for 7.0 shutout innings followed by a single scoreless inning each from Byron Shaw and Emanual Clase.

Guardians notes

Oscar Gonzalez energizes Cleveland Guardians lineup during his first week in the big leagues - cleveland.com

Gonzalez had an impressive first week. Hopefully, is the first of many such weeks

Collision Bend Brewing Company to commemorate Ten Cent Beer Night

“To be honest, I initially thought that this is the worst idea ever, but after giving it some thought, I figured we could use this as the perfect opportunity to bring back the idea of Ten Cent Beer Night as a nod towards Cleveland baseball and celebrate how far we have come,” said master brewer Luke Purcell.

Smithsonian Delivers History And Innovation With Original Cast From First Tommy John Surgery

A hunk of plaster wrapped in two black plastic bags has been sitting in a plastic bin in the attic of Tommy John's house in California for nearly a half-century..

Jim Ingraham: Would Jose Ramirez have been a fit on Cleveland's 1995 offensive juggernaut? 100 percent | Medina Gazette
How would Jose Ramirez have fit in the Cleveland roster of 1995?

Around the league

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...