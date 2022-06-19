Franmil Reyes walks off Columbus, Jhonkensy Noel hits org-leading 18th bomb

Columbus Clippers 4, St. Paul Saints 3

Box Score · Clippers improve to 38-27

Down 3-0 early, Columbus scored four unanswered runs, including a walk-off single from a rehabbing Franmil Reyes.

Reyes only had one hit in the game, but he made it count. I’m looking forward to seeing him do the same thing with a Guardians uniform on Tuesday.

Walk-off winner for Franmil!#Guardians DH/OF Franmil Reyes was 0-4 today coming into his final AB when he singled with two outs in the 9th giving the Clippers a 4-to-3 win! Reyes is now 6-16 w/ a 2B HR and 4RBI through 4 rehab games with Columbus. @La_Mole_13 #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/KkT4QTIQnp — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) June 18, 2022

Offensive standouts included Tyler Freeman, who went 3-5, Nolan Jones, who went 2-4 with a double and a walk, Alex Call, who walked twice and Mitchell Tolman, who went 1-3 with a walk and a stolen base.

Starting pitcher Kirk McCarty settled down after allowing three early runs, finishing with 4.2 innings pitched, but the real start of the game was the bullpen, which tossed 4.1 no-hit shutout frames between James Karinchak, Alex Young, Tim Herrin and Yohan Ramirez.

Akron RubberDucks 3, Hartford Yard Goats 4

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 35-27

It was a tough day at the plate for Akron, which only saw one player reach base safely twice, the No. 9 hitter Eric Rodriguez, who went 2-3 with a home run.

The recently promoted Raynel Delgado also homered and he’s shown some life with his bat at Double-A thus far.

RAYNEL DELGADO HITS HIS FIRST #QUAKRON HOME RUN



Top 5: Akron 3 | Hartford 2 pic.twitter.com/ZYsjRjvusS — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) June 18, 2022

Starting pitcher Tanner Burns lasted just 2.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and a walk.

Delgado gave the team the lead, but unfortunately Luis Oviedo gave it back, allowing two runs in his 3.2 innings of long relief.

Lake County Captains 5, Beloit Sky Carp 3

Box Score · Captains improve to 32-29

Lake County’s Jhonkensy Noel continued his recent power surge, blasting off for home run No. 18, which is tops in the organization and the Midwest League.

Alexfri Planez also has shown some power recently and he homered for the fifth time in his last 10 games played.

Other offensive standouts included Angel Martinez, who went 1-2 with a walk and a hit by pitch, Petey Halpin, who went 2-4 with a stolen base and Johnathan Rodriguez, who went 2-4 with a double.

Starting pitcher Doug Nikhazy was solid, allowing two runs in 5.0 innings, but it was Davis Sharpe who stole the show with 3.0 scoreless innings and five strikeouts and no walks to earn the win.

Lynchburg Hillcats 4, Down East Wood Ducks 2

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 32-30

Trialing 2-1, Lynchburg took advantage of bad defense and scored three runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for good on Saturday.

Dayan Frias reached base three times, going 2-3 with a walk, Luis Durango went 2-4, Jorge Burgos went 1-3 with a walk, Will Bartlett went 2-4 with a double and both Isaiah Greene and Wilfri Peralta both doubled.

Starting pitcher Trent Delhome was solid, allowing two runs in 7.0 innings with four strikeouts and no walks to earn the win. Elvis Jerez slammed the door with a perfect ninth inning to earn his seventh save.

ACL Guardians 4, ACL Reds 8

Box Score · Guardians fall to 6-4

Young star Angel Genao continues to impress as he extended his on-base streak to (I think) 44 games dating back to last season and he did it in style by slugging his first ever stateside home run. Genao finished 1-3 with a walk.

Another budding star Wuilfredo Antunez reached base safely three times, all walks and a rehabbing Gabriel Arias went 1-3 with a double.

The Guardians were in the game but a late four-run bullpen blowup kept them from truly contending in this one.

DSL CLE Blue 10, DSL HOU Blue 6

Box Score · Blue improve to 7-4

Jeffrey Mercedes led the way for Cleveland’s DSL Blue squad, going 3-4 with a double and a walk. Nelson Aranguren went 2-4, as did Reyden Hidalgo, who went 2-4 with a walk and a stolen base. Jose Gomez went 1-3 with a triple and two walks and Jose Cedeno homered.

Pitching wasn’t amazing from either side, but a standout performer from the Cleveland Blue team was Miguel Cordones, who tossed 3.0 shutout frames with five strikeouts and no walks.

DSL CLE Red 13, DSL HOU Orange 15

Box Score · Red fall to 5-6

What a crazy game. Combined, the DSL Cleveland Red and Houston Orange squads had:

10 errors

31 hits

22 walks

5 stolen bases

3 hit by pitches

After the starting pitcher stunk up the joint, allowing five runs in three innings, the bullpen salvaged the game with 5.1 scoreless frames before the game was called due to rain.

Cleveland’s Red squad had a whopping six players reach base safely at least three times in the game. Unreal. Yanki Jean-Baptiste appears to be a player to keep an eye on as he went 2-4 with a double, a triple and two walks.

We’ll just pretend the pitching didn’t happen.