Piching and defense secure Guardians win in 10 innings

Guardians 2 - Dodgers 1 (10 innings)

The Guardians manufactured a run in the first inning and made the lead hold up into the tenth inning to win the series opener. Minnesota lost their third game in a row, reducing the Twins lead over Cleveland to 1.0 Game

Notes

Cleveland Guardians and Houston Astros meet in game 2 of series | FOX Sports

The Cleveland Guardians meet the Houston Astros with a 1-0 series lead

Anthony Gose escapes jam in 10-inning win over Dodgers

Every time Guardians manager Terry Francona had the chance to watch Anthony Gose, an outfielder-turned reliever, throw his triple-digit heater in exhibition games or bullpens for the first time during Spring Training in 2020, he’d say it was easy to dream about what Gose could become.

Cleveland 2 - 1 LA Dodgers: Final 10 | 2022-06-17 | Major League Baseball | Yahoo! Sports

Follow live Cleveland at LA Dodgers coverage at Yahoo! Sports. Find the latest Cleveland at LA Dodgers score, including stats and more

Does David Blitzer’s arrival give Guardians better chance to make big trade? Hey, Hoynsie - cleveland.com

David Blitzer or no David Blitzer, the Guardians front office has always been willing to improve the club at the deadline if they're in contention.

Red-hot Cleveland Guardians excited to test themselves against tough schedule ahead - cleveland.com

Manager Terry Francona, after a 16-10 run by the Guardians, says it's important not to look too far into the past or future.

The Cleveland Guardians Hope New Money Will Help Solve An Old Problem

There are parts of that tableau, now that Major League Baseball, according to multiple reports, has approved the sale of a minority stake in the team, that the 2022 Guardians would love to duplicate. Specifically, the most dramatic home run in franchise history: Rajai Davis’ Game 7 eighth inning, ballpark-shaking, game-tying, three-run home run off Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman.

José Ramírez Is Baseball’s Least-Appreciated Superstar | FiveThirtyEight

The Guardians third baseman is behind only Mookie Betts and Mike Trout in WAR since 2017.

Around the League