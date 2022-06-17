Franmil Reyes homers in rehab game, George Valera goes deep and Logan Allen strikes out career-high 11 in Akron win

Columbus Clippers 10, St. Paul Saints 1

Box Score · Clippers improve to 37-26

Offense and pitching worked perfectly in unison Thursday as Columbus blew out St. Paul.

A healthy-looking Franmil Reyes led the way for the Clippers as the rehabbing slugger went 3-4 with a home run and a double.

Franmil Reyes (@La_Mole_13) with a nice game in his 2nd rehab appearance in Columbus:

3/4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, RS



— Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) June 17, 2022

Will Brennan also had a great game, going 2-4 with a home run and a walk. He’s now batting .346 since being promoted to Triple-A with an .884 OPS.

Other standouts offensively included Tyler Freeman, who set a career high with three walks, Nolan Jones, who went 2-4 with a double, a walk and a stolen base, and Trenton Brooks, who went 2-4 with a double. Will Benson also reached base safely twice, going 1-4 with a walk.

Starting pitcher Peyton Battenfield had an impressive start, allowing just one run on five hits in 7.0 innings while striking out three and walking one.

Akron RubberDucks 1, Hartford Yard Goats 0

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 35-25

This game was all about two players, George Valera and the one true Logan Allen.

With the game still scoreless in the sixth inning, Valera hit an absolute mammoth blast to left center field, which would account for all the runs in the game. It was his 10th home run of the season and he finished the game 2-3 with a walk.

George Valera cranks one outta there.



— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 17, 2022

Bo Naylor also had a strong showing, going 1-3 with a double and a walk. Both Naylor and Valera have OPS above .900 this season.

Starting pitcher Logan Allen had one of the best performances of his young career, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings and striking out a career-best 11 batters while allowing two hits and walking one.

#Guardians 23yr old LHP prospect Logan Allen was sensational tonight striking out a season high 11 batters over 6.0 scoreless innings for Akron!



Line - 6.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 1BB 11SO



— Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) June 17, 2022

Brett Daniels, Jerson Ramirez and Eli Lingos completed the shutout with 3.0 scoreless combined innings of relief.

Lake County Captains 1, Beloit Sky Carp 3

Box Score · Captains fall to 31-28

Lake County also experienced an impressive pitchers’ duel, as both squads were held scoreless in regulation. Some shoddy defense allowed Beloit to score three runs in the top of the 10th inning and the Captains were unable to rally in the bottom of the frame.

The tough loss overshadowed a great game from Petey Halpin, who went 2-3 with a triple, a walk and a stolen base. Angel Martinez went 2-4 and Alexfri Planez doubled.

Starting pitcher Mason Hickman also had a career night, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball while striking out nine and walking just one.

Lynchburg Hillcats 2, Down East Wood Ducks 5

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 31-29

Lynchburg struggled to get the big hits as the Hillcats dropped a tough one on Thursday.

Jordan Brown led the way, going 2-4 with a double. Wilfri Peralta also reached base safely twice, going 1-3 with a double and a walk. Jake Fox was perfect at the plate with a walk and two hit by pitches, but he was substituted out of the game. Hopefully he’s okay after getting beaned twice.

Starting pitcher Will Dion was excellent, allowing two runs on four hits in 7.0 innings while striking out four and walking one. Unfortunately, the bullpen immediately coughed up three runs in the eighth inning and Lynchburg couldn’t recover.

ACL Guardians 5, ACL Brewers Gold 3

Box Score · Guardians improve to 6-2

Leadoff hitter Wuilfredo Antunez had himself a game, going 3-5 with his first professional home run and a double. Marlin Made also homered for the Guardians.

Top international prospect Angel Genao didn’t have a great game, but by going 1-5, he extended his incredible on-base streak to 43 consecutive games.

Also of note, a rehabbing Gabriel Arias went 0-2 with a pair of strikeouts.

Starting pitcher Wardquelin Vasquez had a strong performance, allowing one run (zero earned) in 5.0 innings while striking out three, walking two and giving up two hits.

DSL CLE Blue 7, DSL HOU Orange 3

Box Score · Blue improve to 5-4

Catcher David Leon had a monster game, goin 3-4 with two doubles. Gueile Borrome also impressed, coming off the bench to go 2-3 with a double.

The pitching also was excellent for the Blue squad. Evelio Hernandez started the game with 3.0 scoreless innings, then Luis Garcia was incredible in the piggy-back role, tossing 4.0 innings of shutout ball while striking out seven, walking none and allowing just one hit.

DSL CLE Red 1, DSL HOU Blue 5

Box Score · Red fall to 4-5

The Red squad had a tough day at the plate, collecting just two hits, although they did walk eight times. Lerwin Andrade went 1-2 with a walk and a stolen base. Richard Polanco reached base safely three times, going 1-2 with two walks.

After the starting pitcher stunk up the joint, allowing five runs in three innings, the bullpen salvaged the game with 5.1 scoreless frames before the game was called due to rain.

The DSL Blue squad’s game was suspended Thursday while they were leading 6-0 and was completed this morning.