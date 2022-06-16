Filed under: Cleveland Guardians Game Threads 6/16 Game Thread: Guardians at Rockies SWEEEEEP By Matt Lyons@mattrly Jun 16, 2022, 2:40pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 6/16 Game Thread: Guardians at Rockies Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images Looking for a sweep today!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/CRAoOKo43f— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) June 16, 2022 More From Covering the Corner N&N: Steven Kwan saves day with glove, Jose Ramirez with bat to beat the Rockies 6/15 Game Thread: Guardians at Rockies N&N: They pitched to José José Ramírez’s 3 RBI lead Guardians past Rockies in extras 6/14 Game Thread: Guardians at Rockies Myles Straw can go and get it Loading comments...
Loading comments...