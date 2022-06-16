Bo Naylor stays scorching hot, Aaron Civale looks sharp in rehab start in Akron and Columbus wins

Columbus Clippers 4, St. Paul Saints 3

Box Score · Clippers improve to 36-26

Aaron Civale looks like he’s ready to rejoin Cleveland’s rotation. He impressed in his rehab outing Wednesday by allowing one run (zero earned) in 4.2 innings on two hits while striking out seven and walking one.

Offensively, Tyler Freeman continues to heat up. He went 2-3 with a walk, as did David Fry, who doubled. Mike Rivera also reached base twice, going 1-3 with a walk.

The lone bad outing out of the bullpen was the rehabbing James Karinchak, who struggled with his command, walking three and allowing two runs in 0.2 innings.

Akron RubberDucks 13, Hartford Yard Goats 3

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 34-25

With 18 hits as a team, it was more difficult to find out who didn’t have a great game offensively for Akron Wednesday as every player in the lineup had at least one hit and all but one player (the recently promoted Raynel Delgado) reached base at least twice.

Bo Naylor had one of the best games of the Akron players, going 3-5 with a home run and a stolen base.

C Bo Naylor (Akron): 3-5, HR, 3 RBI, SB



Love a good combo meal (HR & SB).



2/3 Naylor's hit tonight, including the HR, were to the opposite field. He has homers in back to back nights. And he's now 12/14 on steals this year.



Bo Naylor is a catcher, by the way. pic.twitter.com/QddaU9ST7J — Justin L. (@JL_Baseball) June 16, 2022

Julian Escobedo also impressed, going 3-4 with a hit by pitch and a stolen base. Brayan Rocchio went 2-4 with a walk and a stolen base, George Valera went 1-3 with a walk and a sacrifice fly, Micah Pries went 2-5 with a home run and a stolen base, Marcos Gonzalez went 2-5 with a double, Jonathan Engelmann went 2-5 with a home run and a double and Daniel Schneemann went 2-5 with a double and two stolen bases.

Starting pitcher Joey Cantillo just missed joining Cleveland’s crowded 10 strikeout club, whiffing nine batters and walking three while allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits in 5.2 innings.

The bullpen slammed the door as Jared Janczak, Jaime Arias-Bautista and Robert Broom combined for 3.1 innings of one-hit scoreless relief with five strikeouts to close out the game.

Lake County Captains 2, Beloit Sky Carp 4

Box Score · Captains fall to 31-27

The lone offensive bright spot for this one was Jhonkensy Noel, who blasted his org-leading 17th home run of the season. Noel has now homered in three straight games and in seven of his last 11 games. He finished the game 2-4, also doubling. Noel played right field in the game and also had an opportunity to show off his arm, picking up two outfield assists as well.

Starting pitcher Aaron Davenport allowed all four runs to score on five hits with six strikeouts and three walks in 5.0 innings.

Lynchburg Hillcats 13, Down East Wood Ducks 4

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 31-28

Nine hits, eight walks and two hit by pitches helped Lynchburg rack up 13 runs on Wednesday.

Jake Fox went 2-4 with a walk, Dayan Frias went 1-4 with a walk, Jorge Burgos went 1-2 with a walk and a hit by pitch, Will Bartlett went 1-4 with a hit by pitch, Richard Paz walked three times, Isaiah Greene went 1-3 with a walk, Joe Donovan went 1-3 with a walk and Yordys Valdez went 2-5 as nearly every player in the lineup reached base multiple times although no one had an extra base hit.

Starting pitcher Josh Wolf allowed one run on three hits in 4.0 innings while striking two and walking two. Franco Aleman also almost joined the 10 strikeout club by whiffing nine batters in his 4.0 innings of piggyback long relief.

The ACL Guardians and both DSL squads had the day off.