Steven Kwan saves day with glove, Jose Ramirez with bat to beat the Rockies

Cleveland 7 - Colorado 5

Steven Kwan flashes the leather and Jose the lumber to help Guardians beat Rockies.

Guardians News

Jose Ramirez gets four base hits to help Gusrdians beat Rockies

Also Amed Rosario gets that first homer of the season

Why were the Guardians cool on Oscar Gonzalez? A nickname for Jose Ramirez? Hey, Terry - cleveland.com

Fans offer some Hey Terry questions on whether Gonzalez almost got away, and a nickname for Ramirez.

Ramírez's hitting, Kwan's catch help Guardians top Rockies | wkyc.com

The Cleveland Guardians beat the Colorado Rockies 7-5 on Wednesday night.

Guardians’ Jose Ramirez: ‘He really is the most valuable player in baseball’ - cleveland.com

Jose Ramirez was here, there and everywhere Tuesday night at Coors Field in the Guards' 4-3 win over the Rockies.

Debating José Ramírez or Aaron Judge for American League MVP right now: Podcast - cleveland.com

Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at whether or not Ramírez can outperform Judge to win his first MVP.

Around the League