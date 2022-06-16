Steven Kwan saves day with glove, Jose Ramirez with bat to beat the Rockies

Cleveland 7 - Colorado 5
Steven Kwan flashes the leather and Jose the lumber to help Guardians beat Rockies.
Guardians News
Jose Ramirez gets four base hits to help Gusrdians beat Rockies
Also Amed Rosario gets that first homer of the season
Why were the Guardians cool on Oscar Gonzalez? A nickname for Jose Ramirez? Hey, Terry - cleveland.com
Fans offer some Hey Terry questions on whether Gonzalez almost got away, and a nickname for Ramirez.
Ramírez's hitting, Kwan's catch help Guardians top Rockies | wkyc.com
The Cleveland Guardians beat the Colorado Rockies 7-5 on Wednesday night.
Guardians’ Jose Ramirez: ‘He really is the most valuable player in baseball’ - cleveland.com
Jose Ramirez was here, there and everywhere Tuesday night at Coors Field in the Guards' 4-3 win over the Rockies.
Debating José Ramírez or Aaron Judge for American League MVP right now: Podcast - cleveland.com
Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at whether or not Ramírez can outperform Judge to win his first MVP.
Around the League
- Braves win streak extends to 14 games
- Tyler Anderson loses no-hit bid by going 8,1 innings and then pitching to Shohei Ohtana
- Bad injury news for Toronto and San Diego
- Umpire goes to hospital after encountering Mike Trout’s bat
- Running the bases is hard
