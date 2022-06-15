Filed under: Cleveland Guardians Game Threads 6/15 Game Thread: Guardians at Rockies Let’s not talk about this lineup By Matt Lyons@mattrly Jun 15, 2022, 8:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 6/15 Game Thread: Guardians at Rockies Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images Hello again.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/0fWJESJvkH— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) June 15, 2022 More From Covering the Corner N&N: They pitched to José José Ramírez’s 3 RBI lead Guardians past Rockies in extras 6/14 Game Thread: Guardians at Rockies Myles Straw can go and get it Angel Genao’s on-base streak reaches 41 games in ACL Guardians victory N&N: Guardians take on Rockies after off-day Loading comments...
Loading comments...