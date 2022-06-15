N&N: They pitched to José

José Ramirez won his 30th game of the season last night. The Guardians have lost 27, the fewest in the division, if you can believe that.

The game went 10 innings, and was as bizarre as it was long. Colorado ran the bases the same way their manager managed: puzzlingly. Cleveland wasn’t managed much better—neither manager’s elevator made it to the top of the mountain—but at least Terry Francona didn’t pitch to José Ramirez four times.

Amed Rosario chipped in with this.

Around baseball

• Yu Chang hit his first home run of the season. It was also his first multi-hit game of the season. It was also the Pirates only run of the game. It wasn’t the worst game the Pirates played on Tuesday.

Miles Mikolas almost no-hit the Pirates in the night portion of said doubleheader. He was one out away, but couldn’t nail it down. He was already not pitching a shutout due to some bad defense behind him.

Former NFL wide receiver Golden Tate, a 2-time MLB draftee, is going to play in the West Coast League with a bunch of guys younger than him. Tate last played in 2009, at Notre Dame, where he batted .329/.388/.414. But baseball is very difficult, and Tate is older than Elvis Andrus.

Last Wednesday, I told y’all that Stephen Strasburg was about to make his 2022 debut. Well, he did. But now he’s been placed back onto the injured list, after just 4.2 innings of action. So that isn’t good news for a guy 13 days older than Golden Tate.

• The White Sox placed reliever Liam Hendriks on the 15-day IL.

• The Angels removed Taylor Ward from the IL.