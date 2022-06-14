Angel Genao’s on-base streak reaches 41 games in ACL Guardians victory

ACL Guardians 6, ACL Brewers Blue 4

Box Score · Guardians improve to 4-2

19-year-old Venezuelan prospect Lexer Saduy had himself a game on Monday, going 3-3 with a double and a walk. Fran Alduey only had one hit, but he made it count with his first stateside home run, a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Marlin Made also had a strong performance at the plate, going 2-3 with two walks.

The other big story of the game was top international prospect Angel Genao, who dating back to last year, continued his on-base streak to 41 games by going 1-4 with a walk.

Starting pitcher Alonzo Richardson earned the win by allowing two runs in 5.0 innings on five hits while striking out four and walking none.

DSL CLE Red 16, DSL KC Stewart 10

Box Score · DSL Red improves to 4-3

If you can’t pitch to ‘em, out slug ‘em. That’s what happened on Monday for the DSL Cleveland Red squad which scored 16 runs on 14 hits and a ridiculous 17 walks and two hit by pitches.

Lerwin Andrade and Rafael Ramirez were both hitless, but they both walked a whopping four times each with Andrade also being hit by a pitch. Leadoff hitter Pedro Hernandez went 3-6 with a double and a walk, Jaison Chourio went 2-4 with two walks, Victor Izturis walked three times, Brayan Guedez went 2-5 with a walk, Ronald Pena went 3-6 with a double and a stolen base and Yefri Rivera went 3-4 with a walk and a hit by pitch.

Pedro Almonzar closed the game out by pitching three scoreless innings of one-hit ball while striking out three and walking none to earn the win.

DSL CLE Blue 5, DSL Tampa Bay 8

Box Score · DSL Blue falls to 4-3

The offense wasn’t quite as impressive for the DSL Blue on Monday.

Jeffrey Mercedes led the way for the Blue squad, going 1-3 with a double, three runs batted in and a hit by pitch. Jesus Montilla went 1-2 with two walks and a stolen base and Samuel Parra tripled.

It wasn’t a good day for Blue pitchers but Yonaiker Garcia finished out the game with 2.0 shutout innings of relief.

All other teams had scheduled days off.