Guardians take on Rockies after off-day

Also on the road agenda are the Twins and the Dodgers.
Cleveland Guardians news
Guardians lefty Sam Hentges has found spot for himself in improving bullpen - cleveland.com
Sam Hentges, who made 12 starts last year, has a 1.80 ERA in 19 relief appearances this year.
Jose Ramirez leads Guardians to unexpected success in career year - Sports Illustrated
The Guardians are winning in no small part because MLB’s most underappreciated elite player is better than ever.
Inbox: What's next for the Guardians
What does the future hold for the club for the remainder of the season? Let's try our best to make some
Home runs keep happening to Triston McKenzie: Guardians mound breakdown - cleveland.com
McKenzie has allowed a team-high 11 home runs in his 11 appearances.
Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies series preview, pitching matchups - cleveland.com
The Guardians open a three-game series at Coors Field on Tuesday night to start a nine-game trip to Denver, Los Angeles and Minneapolis.
Around the league
- It’s been a long time since both NY teams have been good.
- Braves extend win streak to 12 games.
- Josh Donaldson suspension upheld - fine decreased.
- Peter Angelos says Orioles will never leave Baltimore.
