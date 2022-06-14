 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Guardians take on Rockies after off-day

Morning news and notes for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

By woodsmeister
Texas Rangers v Cleveland Guardians
Shane Bieber is coming for you, Colorado
Also on the road agenda are the Twins and the Dodgers.

Cleveland Guardians news

Guardians lefty Sam Hentges has found spot for himself in improving bullpen - cleveland.com
Sam Hentges, who made 12 starts last year, has a 1.80 ERA in 19 relief appearances this year.

Jose Ramirez leads Guardians to unexpected success in career year - Sports Illustrated
The Guardians are winning in no small part because MLB’s most underappreciated elite player is better than ever.

Inbox: What's next for the Guardians
What does the future hold for the club for the remainder of the season? Let's try our best to make some

Home runs keep happening to Triston McKenzie: Guardians mound breakdown - cleveland.com
McKenzie has allowed a team-high 11 home runs in his 11 appearances.

Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies series preview, pitching matchups - cleveland.com
The Guardians open a three-game series at Coors Field on Tuesday night to start a nine-game trip to Denver, Los Angeles and Minneapolis.

Around the league

