Gavin Williams has a successful Double-A debut, Will Brennan keeps raking after promotion

Columbus Clippers 11, Indianapolis Indians 5

Box Score · Clippers improve to 35-25

The Clippers turned a close game into a laugher with a five-run seventh inning on Sunday.

Will Brennan led the way offensively, going 3-5 with a double and a walk. Trenton Brooks also went 3-5 with two doubles. Zach Collins went 2-5 with a home run and David Fry went 1-3 with three walks. Will Benson also made good use of his leadoff position, walking three times as well. Alex Call also reached base safely four times, going 2-4 with a pair of walks.

It wasn’t a good day for starting pitching as Kirk McCarty got teed off for five runs on 10 hits in 5.1 innings pitched with one strikeout and one walk.

Of note, Adam Scott came out of the bullpen for an inning, which may open a spot in the starting rotation for someone to get promoted from Akron’s loaded rotation.

Also, a rehabbing James Karinchak pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, although he walked two and gave up a hit while striking out two.

Akron RubberDucks 7, Somerset Patriots 1 (F/10)

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 32-25

You never would have thought this was an extra innings game, but that’s what happens when someone hits a grand slam in the 10th inning. Jonathan Engelmann had himself a day, going 2-3 with the grand slam, a double, a walk, a hit by pitch and a stolen base.

Jonathan Engelmann (@JonnyNutCracker) blows this one open in the 10th with a grand slam for Akron at Somerset! 4 HR & 13 RBI on the season!#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/1D8rivCA0n — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) June 12, 2022

George Valera also teed off for a solo shot in the third inning, his ninth homer of the season. He went 2-4 with a double and a walk.

By George, I think he's got it.



Top @CleGuardians prospect George Valera pulls a solo homer to right for the @AkronRubberDuck. pic.twitter.com/AnddbZq56N — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 12, 2022

Micah Pries, Daniel Schneemann and Brayan Rocchio all went 1-4 with a walk, although Pries’ hit was a double and he stole a base.

Sunday also was the Double-A debut of Gavin Williams and he did not disappoint. He allowed just one run on one hit in 5.2 innings while striking out five and walking three.

The bullpen also was sensational as Andrew Misiaszek, Jerson Ramirez and Nic Enright combined for 4.1 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

Lake County 5, Fort Wayne Tincaps 3

Box Score · Captains improve to 30-26

Trailing 3-1 in the top of the ninth inning, Lake County tied the game on a two-run blast by Jhonkensy Noel, his 15th of the season.

#Guardians 20yr old INF/OF prospect Jhonkensy Noel ties the game up at 3-3 for Lake County with one out in the 9th inning hitting a 2-run blast for his farm leading 15th HR on the season!@jhonkensy15 @LCCaptains #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/d1HN3R47hw — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) June 12, 2022

Then with two outs, Petey Halpin tripled, Gabriel Rodriguez doubled and Johnathan Rodriguez doubled to give the Captains a 5-3 lead they would not relinquish. Halpin had a strong game, going 2-3 with the triple and a walk.

Having returned recently from the injured list, starting pitcher Tommy Mace pitched 2.0 scoreless innings. Randy Labaut followed with 3.0 more scoreless innings before Zach Hart gave up all three runs in two innings of relief. Thankfully, Cade Smith locked things down for the final two innings to earn the win.

Lynchburg Hillcats 6, Fredericksburg Nationals 4

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 30-27

Almost every Hillcat in the starting lineup had a multi-hit game as the team collected 15 total hits, although they went just 3-13 with runners in scoring position.

Yordys Valdez led the way, going 2-4 with his first home run of the season. Jake Fox also had a big game, going 2-4 with two doubles and a walk. Luis Durango also went 2-4 with a double.

Three players went 2-5: Dayan Frias, Jorge Burgos and Milan Tolentino. Frias and Burgos doubled.

Starting pitcher Trenton Denholm was decent, allowing three runs on five hits in 5.0 innings while striking out six and walking none.

The ACL Guardians and both DSL squads had the day off.