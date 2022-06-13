N&N: Cal Quantrill does not lose at home

Here’s to more good than bad this week!
Guardians 6, Athletics 3
Jose Ramirez drive in three and Cal Quantrill allowed just one run over six innings. With the win, Cleveland improves to 29-27 on the season.
Guardians News
Cal Quantrill extends streak of not taking a loss at Progressive Field to 21 starts | cleveland.com
From Tim Bielik:
Cal Quantrill has yet to know what it’s like to take the loss when pitching as the home starter at Progressive Field.
He’s started 21 games at home since being traded to Cleveland on Aug. 31, 2020, including Sunday’s 6-3 Guardians win vs. the Athletics, and is still undefeated as the starter.
Sunday’s win pushed him to 8-0 in 21 starts at home.
“I do enjoy pitching here. I think we have a good routine here,” Quantrill said. “There’s probably a certain amount of randomness to it. But I enjoy pitching here. I enjoy the process to get ready to pitch here, even an 11:30 (a.m.) game.”
Franmil Reyes to begin rehab assignment | cleguardians.com
The slugger has been taking more batting practice lately and is planning to start his rehab assignment on Tuesday with Triple-A Columbus.
—Cal’s not wrong . . .
Cal Quantrill on José Ramírez: "He’s the most important player in baseball. There’s a lot of great players. He makes the biggest difference on any given team in baseball, I think, right now."— Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) June 12, 2022
Around the League
- Braves win 11th straight behind Duvall’s 2-HR day
- Giants sweep rival Dodgers
- White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech leaves game due to knee discomfort
- White Sox Bad News Part II: Horrible base-running ends game
- Catch of the Year!?!
