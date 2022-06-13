N&N: Cal Quantrill does not lose at home

Here’s to more good than bad this week!

Recap | Box Score

Jose Ramirez drive in three and Cal Quantrill allowed just one run over six innings. With the win, Cleveland improves to 29-27 on the season.

Cal Quantrill extends streak of not taking a loss at Progressive Field to 21 starts | cleveland.com

From Tim Bielik:

Cal Quantrill has yet to know what it’s like to take the loss when pitching as the home starter at Progressive Field.

He’s started 21 games at home since being traded to Cleveland on Aug. 31, 2020, including Sunday’s 6-3 Guardians win vs. the Athletics, and is still undefeated as the starter.

Sunday’s win pushed him to 8-0 in 21 starts at home.

“I do enjoy pitching here. I think we have a good routine here,” Quantrill said. “There’s probably a certain amount of randomness to it. But I enjoy pitching here. I enjoy the process to get ready to pitch here, even an 11:30 (a.m.) game.”