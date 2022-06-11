Xzavion Curry strikes out twelve as RubberDucks remain the absolute coolest

Columbus Clippers 4, Indianapolis Indians 5

Box Score · Clippers fall to 34-24

Peyton Battenfield took a battle axe to the chest but survived six innings while allowing five runs. James Karinchak led the second line into battle with Yohan Ramirez. Alas, they fell.

Will Brennan scorched three hits from the lead-off spot. Nolan Jones walked twice and added a double — early returns, but he looks good out in outfield, too.

Bryan Lavastida also notched two hits and a double.

Akron RubberDucks 9, Somerset Patriots 2

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 31-24

Xzavion Curry struck out twelve hitters in seven innings, allowing two runs and five hits with no walks. He is good at baseball. Continue to watch him progress.

Meanwhile, Bo Naylor and George Valera earned three hits each. Naylor even walked once. The switch-hitting catcher is slashing .280/.444/.462 for Akron this season with ten steals. I am wondering when the national prospect writers will notice.

Lake County 1, Fort Wayne Tincaps 2

Box Score · Captains fall to 28-26

Sometimes you lose a close and well-played game. Raymond Burgos allowed a triple in the bottom of the eighth that played the winning run for Fort Wayne. Johnathan Rodriguez reached in the top of the ninth, but Michael Aditis struck out to end the game, stranding the tying run.

Lynchburg Hillcats 3, Fredericksburg Nationals 4

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 28-24

Jake Fox cooled down, all is lost.

Milan Tolentino has not, as he added a hit and a walk to go with a run. Jorge Burgos walked twice. Yordys Valdez, Joe Donovan, and Richard Paz logged multi-hit nights.

Will Dion pitched effectively enough through five and a third to give the Hillats a chance. A three-run rally in the seventh put them into position but they were unable to tie in the top of the ninth.

