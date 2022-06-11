Guardians rally for come-from-behind victory

Cleveland 3 - Oakland 2

After watching their opponents wave helplessly at breaking balls they could not hit, the A’s changed pitchers.

The A’s proceeded to fall into the abyss, allowing the Guardians an improbable come-from-behind victory.

Guardian News

Baseball in Cleveland? Don’t be guarded – you can smile about this team: Terry Pluto - cleveland.com

Have you watched the Guardians this season? If not, you're missing a good show.

Cleveland Guardians Walk-Off Oakland Athletics With Sacrifice Fly From Luke Maile

Jose Ramirez sparks Guardians’ 9th-inning rally for 3-2 win over Oakland A’s - cleveland.com

José Ramírez homers to start Guardians comeback win

The one thing this Guardians team has learned so far this season is that they can never be counted out of any game. And José Ramírez made sure that trend continued on Friday night.

Guardians, youngest team in baseball, are pushing to contend now

The Guardians are younger than the average Triple-A team. They're set up better in 2023 and beyond. But the 2022 squad is aiming to 'push' as far as they can.

