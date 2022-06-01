Guardians pitching prospects recorded big strikeout totals

Akron RubberDucks 2, Richmond Flying Squirrels 3

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 27-19

Everyone reached base for the Akron RubberDucks last night, but not enough of them scored as they fell, 3-2, to the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Both of Akron’s runs came from this first-inning blast from Micah Pries, his fifth of the year.

The only thing hotter than the weather today is @micahpries !



Bottom 1: Akron 2 | Richmond 0

Other than that, it was a quiet night offensively for the ‘Ducks. On the mound, however, Hunter Gaddis put on a show with 10 strikeouts over 5.2 innings. The show was cut short by a pair of home runs and walks, but it was the second time in his last three starts that he’s recorded double-digit strikeouts.

Lake County Captains 7, West Michigan Whitecaps 6

Box Score · Captains improve to 24-21

What do you do when you give up three runs in the top of the first inning? Well, you score five in the bottom of course. That’s exactly what the Lake County Captains did in their 7-6 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps yesterday.

Their first-inning rally started with lead-off hitter Connor Kokx doubling, followed by hits from Joe Naranjo, Angel Martinez, Christian Cairo, and a home run from Raynel Delgado before the bleeding finally stopped. Cairo finished with a team-high three hits.

Tanner Bibee stayed on after his rough first inning on the mound, finishing with six earned runs over three innings. The three home runs he allowed were a career-high in a career-low number of innings. A rough night all around for the 23-year-old righty despite the team win.

Lynchburg Hillcats 4, Carolina Mudcats 2

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 25-20

It might be time to start keeping tabs on Jack Leftwich if you aren’t already. The 23-year-old out of Florida has impressed in his first season with the Guardians organization, recording a 1.97 ERA in 32 innings so far. Last night, in the Lynchburg Hillcats’ 4-2 win over the Carolina Mudcats, he struck out a career-high 10 batters in just five innings of work.

Jorge Burgos led with two hits, but it was Dayan Frias’ triple in the eighth that gave the Hillcats the lead they needed to win.

The Columbus Clippers had a scheduled off-day.