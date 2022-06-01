José Ramírez and Francisco Lindor win AL and NL honors

The Guardians clobbered the Royals last night, 8-3. Mike Matheny was determined to not let the GOAT beat him, so Oscar Gonzalez, Amed Rosario, Austin Hedges, and Daniel Lynch took care of it instead.
- Gonzalez continued to do what Gonzalez does, racking up multiple hits including one for extra bases.
- One of the most unlucky players of the season so far, Rosario reversed that trend last night.
- The Royals were winless this season when trailing after the first inning, and added one more loss to that pathetic oddity.
Before the game
- José Ramírez and LGFT Francisco Lindor were named AL and NL player of the week, respectively. And nobody made any connection there.
- Aaron Civale had some blood that needed to be drained, but it doesn’t sound like he is going to be out overly long.
Quick Facts
- Wander Franco is out 10 days with a quad strain.
- The Tiers and Twins spit a doubleheader.
- Yu Chang was 0-for-4 in his Pirates debut.
- The Phillies have a large lead in a stat you don’t want to have a large lead in.
