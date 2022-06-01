 clock menu more-arrow no yes

José Ramírez and Francisco Lindor win AL and NL honors

Morning news and notes for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

By westbrook
Houston Astros v Cleveland Indians Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Guardians clobbered the Royals last night, 8-3. Mike Matheny was determined to not let the GOAT beat him, so Oscar Gonzalez, Amed Rosario, Austin Hedges, and Daniel Lynch took care of it instead.

  • Gonzalez continued to do what Gonzalez does, racking up multiple hits including one for extra bases.
  • One of the most unlucky players of the season so far, Rosario reversed that trend last night.
  • The Royals were winless this season when trailing after the first inning, and added one more loss to that pathetic oddity.

Before the game

Quick Facts

  • Wander Franco is out 10 days with a quad strain.
  • The Tiers and Twins spit a doubleheader.
  • Yu Chang was 0-for-4 in his Pirates debut.
  • The Phillies have a large lead in a stat you don’t want to have a large lead in.

