N&N: Franmil Reyes is heating up

A late rally makes for exciting baseball! Young pitchers Konnor Pilkington and Eli Morgan controlled the damage early and big hits from Owen Miller, Franmil Reyes, and Oscar Mercado finished off Toronto. With the win, Cleveland claws back to .500 on the season.

Guardians’ bats break out to take weekend series | cleguardians.com

From Mandy Bell:

It’s hard to project what a young team like the Guardians — consisting of a handful of unproven players — can become this season. What we do know is this lineup can’t be counted out.

It’s been a series of hot and cold streaks to start the year, causing the most nauseating rollercoaster ride for fans. But the biggest difference with this recent peak compared to other high points so far is that the Guardians have finally proven that they can climb to the top of those mountains against difficult opponents.

Just last weekend, Cleveland had yet to win a game against a team that owned a .500 or better record. Now, the Guardians are celebrating taking three of four games against a Blue Jays club that entered the series sitting six games over .500 — a series punctuated with a 4-3 come-from-behind victory on Sunday afternoon at Progressive Field.