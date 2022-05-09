N&N: Franmil Reyes is heating up

Here’s to more good than bad this week!
Guardians 4, Blue Jays 3
A late rally makes for exciting baseball! Young pitchers Konnor Pilkington and Eli Morgan controlled the damage early and big hits from Owen Miller, Franmil Reyes, and Oscar Mercado finished off Toronto. With the win, Cleveland claws back to .500 on the season.
Guardians News
Guardians’ bats break out to take weekend series | cleguardians.com
From Mandy Bell:
It’s hard to project what a young team like the Guardians — consisting of a handful of unproven players — can become this season. What we do know is this lineup can’t be counted out.
It’s been a series of hot and cold streaks to start the year, causing the most nauseating rollercoaster ride for fans. But the biggest difference with this recent peak compared to other high points so far is that the Guardians have finally proven that they can climb to the top of those mountains against difficult opponents.
Just last weekend, Cleveland had yet to win a game against a team that owned a .500 or better record. Now, the Guardians are celebrating taking three of four games against a Blue Jays club that entered the series sitting six games over .500 — a series punctuated with a 4-3 come-from-behind victory on Sunday afternoon at Progressive Field.
Franmil Reyes feeling more like himself as slugger emerges from slump | cleveland.com
Reyes went 12-26 over the homestand, with a homer and 5 RBI. Great to see!
--Nikhazy could move fast through the system . . .
#Guardians minor league leaders (SO/9) 15+ IP— Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) May 9, 2022
Daniel Espino (Akron) 17.2
Andrew Misiaszek (Akron) 15.5
Doug Nikhazy (Lake County) 15.0
Rodney Boone (Lynchburg) 14.4
Gavin Williams (Lake County) 14.2
Tanner Bibee (Lake County) 14.0
Hunter Gaddis (Akron) 13.3
Around the League
- Angels’ Ohtani, Rendon team up for stunning walk-off win
- White Sox sweep Red Sox in Boston
- Twins’ Paddack leaves game with elbow inflammation
- The Yankees are making a one-man DH look obsolete
