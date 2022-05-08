Mercado, Miller, Ramírez power Guardians past Blue Jays 4-3

Play of the Game

THE CROWD ACTUALLY GOES WILD WHAT A CATCH KID

Some of you may feel that Oscar Mercado made a more impactful play today.

Presenting: tweet.

Others might point to Konnor Pilkington’s grit when discussing this game, as he managed a difficult first inning and swept away loaded bases. Determination. Tenacity. Go ahead. POINT.

He allowed two before nimbly escaping to finish up three and two-thirds innings. But what of Eli Morgan? He threw three and one-third of a inning and allowed the third and final Blue Jays run. And the bullpen? Bryan Shaw and Emmanuel Clase each pitched a scoreless inning.

But wait, didn’t somebody hit the ball that the kid up there caught?

Some might say Owen Miller hit this to the moon, but the moon is 238,900 miles away, so that is actually impossible for a human being to do.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/e6asBG9SJr — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) May 8, 2022

Owen Miller eats his [BUY THIS SPACE] every morning.

A player you might consider for Covering the Corner’s Sunday Recap of Cool Stuff José Ramírez Did as Presented by [BUY THIS SPACE AS WELL, BUT FOR MORE] is—

IN MEMORIAM

Look,

the team is exciting. Not only did they win this series against the Blue Jays, but they lost a game in the process. I am certain that this means nothing but the weird strange magic of consecutive sweeps is broken. So we’ve got our bases covered, you know? Nobody will need to stab a chicken this season. You can get stabby if you’d like, but for now Jobu seems pleased.

Batting average is no longer considered to be the most important offensive statistic, and as a result people often miss some obvious conclusions. Example: five guys in today’s lineup are batting .300 or better. They are all infielders except for Steven Kwan. Franmil Reyes, the DH, is enjoying a bounce back to his actual talent level. He went 3-4 today with a double, and singles tend to come back before dingers. And while it is only May, it is also already May.

I think this is a really good offense, you guys.

One other note: I am a little bit surprised to see Cleveland using a piggybacking strategy at the major league level. Pitching roles are fake but this is bold stuff. They’ve used this strategy in the minors for various reasons. It would be wild if it is also true that this is just a more effective way to use starters in the modern game. So far, it seems neat.

Anyway, José Ramírez is the player featured in this week’s Covering the Corner’s Sunday Recap of Cool Stuff José Ramírez Did as Presented by [BUY THIS SPACE AS WELL, BUT FOR MORE]