Gavin Williams whiffs 10 in five scoress innings as Lake County sweeps doubleheader

Columbus Clippers 9, Omaha Storm Chasers 10

Box Score · Clippers fall to 18-11

In an absolute heartbreaker of a loss, Columbus was leading 9-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning before surrendering six runs to lose in stunning fashion.

Before that, the Clippers impressed offensively. Will Benson led off, going 1-2 with a home run, three walks and a hit by pitch.

Will Benson visits the concourse. pic.twitter.com/CJaPNyjJ3f — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) May 8, 2022

Trenton Brooks and Jose Fermin also walked three times, with Fermin also collecting a single. David Fry also had a multi-hit game, going 2-5 with a home run while Oscar Gonzalez doubled.

Starting pitcher Adam Scott had a quality start, allowing two runs on six hits in 6.0 innings with five strikeouts and a pair of walks.

Journeyman Brett Daniels was the bullpen culprit, allowing all six runs on five hits with two walks and no strikeouts in 1.1 innings of work.

Akron RubberDucks 10, Richmond Flying Squirrels 3

Box Score · RubberDucks float to 13-13

Starting pitcher Hunter Gaddis continues to impress, this time tossing 5.0 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and two walks while giving up two hits.

Hunter Gaddis (@hgaddis22) with another nice start tonight for the @AkronRubberDuck at Richmond:



5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K - 87 pitches - 61 strikes



Last 2 games: 10 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 16 K#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/Tp2VAbCxQe — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) May 8, 2022

Offensively, Bo Naylor was perfect at the plate, going 2-2 with a double and three walks with a stolen base, also scoring three runs. Jose Tena went 2-6 with a double and Julian Escobedo went 2-5 with a double and three runs batted in. Will Brennan reached base three times, going 1-3 with a pair of walks.

Of note, Brayan Rocchio went 1-1 with a double but then left the game after some sort of collision at third base. We’ll learn more about it soon hopefully.

Lake County Captains 2, Dayton Dragons 0 (G1)

Lake County Captains 4, Dayton Dragons 3 (G2)

Game 1 Box Score · Game 2 Box Score · Captains improve to 12-13

In game one, it was the Gavin Williams show. The 2021 first round draft pick absolutely dominated, striking out 10 batters in 5.0 scoreless innings with two walks and two hits. It’s only a matter of time before he’s promoted to Double-A.

#Guardians 22yr old RHP prospect Gavin Williams was absolutely nasty today striking out 10 over 5.0 scoreless innings for Lake County vs Dayton!



Line - 5.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 2BB 10SO



Season - 24.2(IP) 8H 4R 4ER 9BB 39SO 1.46 ERA@16gavinwilliams @LCCaptains #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/8Zwk5jRkSW — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) May 7, 2022

The Captains were led by Gabriel Rodriguez, who went 2-2 with two doubles and a walk. Johnathan Rodriguez also doubled and Angel Martinez tripled.

Mason Hickman whiffed five more batters in 2.0 scoreless innings of relief to earn the save.

Catcher Micael Ramirez played hero in game two, going 2-2 with a three-run home run and a walk.

2/2 day today for @LCCaptains catcher Micael Ramirez today in game 2 at Dayton including this 3-run HR in the 4th inning. 2 HR"s & 6 RBI's on the season for Ramirez.#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/LaZrEtRFwy — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) May 8, 2022

Angel Martinez also was perfect at the plate, going 1-1 with another triple and two walks. Johnathan Rodriguez went 1-2 with a walk.

Starting pitcher Doug Nikhazy danced around trouble, tossing 4.0 scoreless innings despite walking four and allowing three hits while striking out five. Lenny Torres seemed to be rolling as a piggy-back partner, but ran into trouble in the bottom of the seventh inning, getting pulled with two outs. Cade Smith earned the easiest save of his career, striking out the one batter he faced on four pitches.

Lynchburg’s doubleheader was postponed due to rain.