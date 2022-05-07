Joey Cantillo and friends catch Flying Squirrels and [defeat] them

Columbus Clippers 8, Louisville Bats 10

Box Score · Clippers rise to 18-10

I had to rewrite the scores and the record here four times. Eight to ten to go to eighteen and ten. HELP.

The Clippers battled all night but could not climb back from a five-run deficit late. A Trenton Brooks two-run bomb in the eighth and a Tyler Freeman double in the ninth gave hope, but David Fry struck out with two on to end it.

Tobias Myers struggled. It happens.

Akron RubberDucks 3, Richmond Flying Squirrels 0

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 12-13

Squirrels can’t eat rubber. What’re you guys doin’?

This belongs to Joey Cantillo, Andrew Misiaszek, and Kyle Marman. The trio allowed four hits and while sitting down ten in a shutout. All three of these guys have an excellent start in 2022 to their name.

Corner Cupboard member Daniel Schneemann swatted an RBI single. DOPE. I’m pretty sure I’ve left the second “n” off before, so “Shitling” is open for business once more, probably.

Everyone else: Postponed