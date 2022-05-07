Let’s play two!

Guardians: Jose Ramirez left ‘millions’ on the table to stay in Cleveland

Jose Ramirez signed a multi-year contract extension with the Cleveland Guardians but he left millions on the table in the process.

Guardians And Blue Jays Postponed, Rescheduled For Doubleheader Saturday - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Guardians News, Analysis and More

The Cleveland Guardians and Toronto Blue Jays postponed Friday night's game due to inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled as part of traditional doubleheader.

Blue Jays-Guardians May 6 game postponed

Rain pestered the Guardians and Blue Jays for most of their series opener Thursday night and kept coming down all day Friday, prompting the postponement of the second game of the four-game set.

Friday’s game will be made up on Saturday as part of a traditional doubleheader

Aaron Civale finds consistency and comfort in his curveball when the conditions are less than ideal - cleveland.com

Guardians righty spun 32 curveballs against Toronto in Thursday's rainy win.

Guardians prospects: Oscar Gonzalez could be forcing his way to Cleveland

Oscar Gonzalez is making it difficult for Cleveland to ignore him. He's mashed in Columbus, and could push his way into Cleveland sooner rather than later.

Guardians pay it forward at Cleveland APL

Food, crafts and a lot of love were provided to animals in need Friday as members of the Cleveland Guardians visited the Cleveland Animal Protective League to pay it forward at the shelter.

Around the league