Will Bartlett blasts two home runs as Lynchburg splits doubleheader

Columbus Clippers 0, Omaha Storm Chasers 5

Box Score · Clippers fall to 18-9

Starting pitcher Peyton Battenfield pitched deep into the game, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts and a walk in 7.0 innings.

Bryan Lavastida was the lone Clipper to have a multi-hit game, going 2-3. The recently reactivated Tyler Freeman doubled, which hopefully is a sign his bat is waking up.

That’s it, that’s the recap.

Akron RubberDucks 3, Richmond Flying Squirrels 6

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 11-13

Starting pitcher Tanner Burns threw a lot of pitches and was out of the game in the fourth inning, but he still was effective. Burns whiffed five, walked two and allowed one run on two hits in 3.2 innings.

He got no help from the bullpen, however, as Kevin Coulter allowed his inherited runner to score, then gave up three more hits and walked two more without getting an out, which led to a five-run fourth inning, all with two outs.

Brayan Rocchio went 2-4 with a double and both Julian Escobedo and Micah Pries both doubled. Daniel Schneemann stole a pair of bases in the loss.

Lynchburg Hillcats 10, Fredericksburg Nationals 7 (G1)

Lynchburg Hillcats 1, Fredericksburg Nationals 9 (G2)

Game 1 Box Score · Game 2 Box Score · Hillcats move to 13-11

In game one, Milan Tolentino continued his scorching hot stretch, going 3-4 with a double and scoring three runs. Jorge Burgos was perfect at the plate, going 2-2 with a double and two walks. Will Bartlett went 2-3 with a home run, a double and a walk.

Will Bartlett crushes a 2-run HR in game 1 for the @LynHillcats vs Fredericksburg. It was his first of the season giving him 11 RBI's.#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/GguaFG2uXQ — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) May 5, 2022

Catcher Richard Paz also went 2-2 with a walk.

Starting pitcher Will Dion had a unique day, allowing four runs, but none were earned on three hits, one walk and a pair of strikeouts in 4.0 innings. Trey Benton picked up the save with a scoreless seventh inning.

In game two, Bartlett homered again, which accounted for all of Lynchburg’s offense.

It's game 2 and it's another HR for Will Bartlett as he hits a solo shot in the bottom of the 4th getting the Hillcats on the board. 2-homer day for Bartlett!#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/pqNrDBZUBa — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) May 6, 2022

Skeiling Rodriguez had a multi-hit game, going 2-3 while Jorge Burgos doubled and walked.

Starting pitcher Reny Artiles was knocked around for five runs (three earned) in three innings with five walks and no strikeouts. Piggy-back partner Brauny Munoz didn’t fare much better, allowing an additional four runs on four hits in his 4.0 innings of work while striking out five and walking one.

Lake County’s game was postponed due to rain.