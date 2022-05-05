Guardians avoid sweep with late comeback

Game 1

Cleveland 4 - San Diego 5

Bats sleepwalk. Zach Plesac ran out of gas.

Game 2

Cleveland 6 - San Diego 5 in 10 innings

In the words of Ron Burgundy, “That escalated quickly.” Youngsters did most of the damage, with the final blow delivered by Steven Kwan.

Cleveland Guardians news

