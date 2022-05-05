Guardians avoid sweep with late comeback

Game 1
Bats sleepwalk. Zach Plesac ran out of gas.
Game 2
Cleveland 6 - San Diego 5 in 10 innings
In the words of Ron Burgundy, “That escalated quickly.” Youngsters did most of the damage, with the final blow delivered by Steven Kwan.
Cleveland Guardians news
Sweep no more: Guardians split doubleheader with Padres with 6-5 comeback win in nightcap - cleveland.com
Rookie Steven Kwan delivers game-winning walk-off single in 10th inning in Guardians win.
Guardians Come From Behind, Split Doubleheader With Padres In 6-5 Extra Innings Win - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Guardians News, Analysis and More
The Cleveland Guardians stormed from behind and finished Wednesday night's game with a walk-off win in extras, topping the Padres 6-5.
Mike Clevinger makes impressive return as Padres win first game
Mike Clevinger shined in the opener and Steven Kwan had a game-winning as the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians split a doubleheader Wednesday.
Steven Kwan, Guardians walk off against Padres
The Guardians fought their way back from a three-run deficit in the eighth, which eventually forced extra innings. With two on and no outs in the bottom of the 10th, Cleveland
Around the league
- Hammy must be happy with Eric Hosmer’s resurgence doing things the right way, etc ...
- Will Leitch selects MVP for each team so far.
- Kelsie Whitmore becomes first woman to pitch in the Atlantic League.
- Twin Miguel Sanó to have surgery for a torn meniscus.
- Recent Twins callup is Lin Manuel -Miranda’s first cousin gets first hit (Insert Not Throwing Away his shot line).
Loading comments...