 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Guardians avoid sweep with late comeback

Morning news and notes for Thursday, May 5, 2022

By woodsmeister
/ new
San Diego Padres v Cleveland Guardians - Game Two
“Hey! You missed a spot over here”
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Game 1

Cleveland 4 - San Diego 5

Bats sleepwalk. Zach Plesac ran out of gas.

Game 2

Cleveland 6 - San Diego 5 in 10 innings

In the words of Ron Burgundy, “That escalated quickly.” Youngsters did most of the damage, with the final blow delivered by Steven Kwan.

Cleveland Guardians news

Sweep no more: Guardians split doubleheader with Padres with 6-5 comeback win in nightcap - cleveland.com
Rookie Steven Kwan delivers game-winning walk-off single in 10th inning in Guardians win.

Guardians Come From Behind, Split Doubleheader With Padres In 6-5 Extra Innings Win - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Guardians News, Analysis and More
The Cleveland Guardians stormed from behind and finished Wednesday night's game with a walk-off win in extras, topping the Padres 6-5.

Mike Clevinger makes impressive return as Padres win first game
Mike Clevinger shined in the opener and Steven Kwan had a game-winning as the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians split a doubleheader Wednesday.

Steven Kwan, Guardians walk off against Padres

The Guardians fought their way back from a three-run deficit in the eighth, which eventually forced extra innings. With two on and no outs in the bottom of the 10th, Cleveland

Around the league

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...