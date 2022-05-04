Guardians-Padres Reunion Series starting today, one day late

Cleveland and San Diego were postponed yesterday. So I don’t need to tell you which squad was supposed to be the home team. A doubleheader will be attempted today.

No word on whether Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac attempted anything irresponsible while tornadoes were possible in the surrounding area.

Guard-i-notes

• Trevor Stephan is making people forget about Hector Ambriz

• Anthony Alford has joined the Clippers.

• Yu Chang is on his way back.

Circling baseball

• Cookie pitched the Mets to another win over Atlanta, improving New York’s record to 18-8. Carrasco went 8 innings, striking out 5 while allowing no runs. In 4 of his 5 starts this season, he has allowed 2 runs or fewer.

• Dusty Baker won his 2000th game.

• Whit Merrifield and his .390 OPS have been demoted from the leadoff position to fifth in the Royals’ high-octane lineup.

• The Angels sent Jo Adell to AAA.